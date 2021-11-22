Who was Joey Morgan ? Tributes pour in as 'Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse' star dies at 28

Actor Joey Morgan recently passed away at the age of 28. He was mostly known for his role as Joey in the movie, Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. The film also featured Tye Sheridan, Logan Miller, and Halston Sage in lead roles.

Director Christopher Landon confirmed the news of Joey Morgan’s death through Twitter on November 21. Landon wrote that the actor came into his life almost nine years ago as a quiet, funny, intelligent, and thoughtful young man.

Morgan’s team also expressed their grief and requested privacy during their time of mourning. The actor’s cause of death is yet to be revealed, and an official statement from his family and friends is still awaited.

Life and career of Joey Morgan

Since Morgan did not have a Wikipedia page, his family details remain unknown for now. However, he was not married and his IMDb biography mentions that he was the cousin of actor Trevor Morgan.

Joey Morgan and Omar Chaparro attend the premiere of Compadres (Image via Getty Images/Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

IMDb has listed five acting credits for Morgan. He made his acting debut in 2015 and worked on productions like Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, Camp Manna, Compadres, and more. He was named as one of the nine Breakout Talents from the Tribeca Film Festival for his appearance as Luke alongside Zoey Deutch in Flower.

Morgan got his big breakthrough after appearing in Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse. Released in 2015 and directed by Christopher Landon, the film was a moderate success at the box office despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

Joey Morgan’s final big-screen appearance was in the films Max Reload and Nether Blasters in 2020. Fans paid tribute to the actor as soon as the news broke on social media. They recalled his best scenes and some of the roles he played throughout his career.

