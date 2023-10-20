Who is John Gotti? All about the infamous crime boss ahead of Netflix’s Get Gotti

The infamous crime boss John Gotti is the focus of the upcoming true-crime miniseries from Netflix titled Get Gotti. It is an excellent criminal documentary series that captivates viewers and gradually builds their interest in the case as each episode progresses.

A part of the dangerous Gambino crime family of New York, John Gotti was part of an extensive network of crime for the family, which established itself as one of the five most powerful families of organized crime in America.

The official logline for the upcoming documentary, as per Netflix, reads,

"Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of Fear City follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti."

Get Gotti is scheduled to release on Netflix on October 24, 2023. Netflix has become adept at portraying stories like this, and with their upcoming series, viewers will get a closer look at the Gotti crime family.

Tracing the life of mob boss John Gotti ahead of the release of the Netflix documentary Get Gotti

American mobster John Joseph Gotti Jr. oversaw the Gambino criminal family in New York City. He was involved in the planning and execution of the Gambino family’s leader Paul Castellano’s assassination in December 1985. Shortly after, he assumed control of the family and led what was dubbed the most potent criminal organization in the United States.

John Gotti was born in the Bronx borough of New York City on October 27, 1940. He was the fifth child born to John Joseph Gotti Sr. and Philomena “Fannie” DeCarlo.

Growing up in poverty, Gotti and his brothers became involved in crime at a young age. Operating out of Queens’ Ozone Park area, Gotti swiftly became one of the greatest earners for the crime family and a protégé of Aniello Dellacroce, the underboss of the Gambino family.

After the FBI indicted Gotti’s crew members for selling drugs, John Gotti started to worry that Castellano would kill him and his brother for drug dealing. As this fear continued to grow, and amidst growing dissent over the leadership of the crime family, Gotti organized the murder of Castellano, which was carried out successfully.

At the height of his career, John Gotti was among the most formidable and lethal mob bosses in the United States. He was well-liked by certain members of the public during his time for his flashy flair and outspoken nature. Gotti earned the nickname “The Dapper Don” due to his ostentatious attire and engaging demeanor when appearing before television cameras.

He was then dubbed “The Teflon Don” after being found not guilty in three well-known trials during the 1980s. However, it was later discovered that the trials had been tainted by witness intimidation, jury tampering, and misbehavior on the part of the jurors.

His reign came to an end after getting arrested in the early 1990s. Gotti was a prisoner at the Marion, Illinois, United States Penitentiary. He was only permitted to leave his cell for one hour each day and was effectively kept in solitary confinement for most of his term.

After receiving a throat cancer diagnosis in 1998, Gotti was sent to the United States Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, so that he could have surgery. Even after the tumor was removed, two years later, it was found that cancer had reappeared. Gotti was sent back to Springfield, where he lived for the remainder of his days. He passed away on June 10, 2002.

The Netflix documentary Get Gotti is going to be released on Netflix on October 24, 2023. Stay tuned for a look into the rise and fall of the infamous mob boss who terrorized New York for a long time.