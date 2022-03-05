Who did John Stahl play in 'Game of Thrones?' Tributes pour in as actor dies aged 68

On Wednesday, March 2, Game of Thrones star John Stahl passed away on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, at the age of 68. The news of his demise was announced by his agent Amanda Fitzalan Howard from AHA Talent.
Howard made a statement where she referred to Stahl as "an actor of remarkable skill."
She added:
"We are very sad to announce the death of John Stahl. John was an actor of remarkable skill and a stalwart of Scottish theatre, where he appeared in numerous productions as well as at The Royal Shakespeare Company and The National Theatre."
The actor is survived by his wife, Jane Paton. His cause of death remains unknown.
Exploring John Stahl's role in Game of Thrones and the legacy of the late actor
Stahl was best known for essaying the role of Rickard Karstark in HBO's Game of Thrones, who betrayed the character of Robb Stark in the second and third seasons of the show.
The Scottish actor trained at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama and worked in various theatrical productions of the prestigious Royal Shakespeare Company and at the National Theatre.
After graduating from the drama academy, Stahl worked as an assistant director at the Darlington Drama Centre between 1975 and 1976. Following this, he made his first on-screen debut as Police Constable Schoular in the TV series Garnock Way.
The actor found his breakthrough role a decade after his on-screen debut. In 1987, he landed the role of Tom' Inverdarroch' Kerr in STV/ITV production's High Road. The series was reportedly on-air until 2003, and Stahl appeared in the show for 115 episodes.
Following some brief recurring roles in television episodes, the actor struck gold with the role of Rickard Karstark in Game of Thrones in 2012. He appeared in five episodes between 2012 to 2013. Throughout his career, John Stahl has appeared in 29 on-screen projects as well as multiple theatrical productions.
Condolences rush in following GoT actor John Stahl's death
Following the news of his demise, numerous fans took to Twitter to pay their tributes to the late actor. Numerous tweets from his colleagues also memorialized his performances and career in the industry.
The Isle of Lewis native's last appearance was in 2021's Netflix film, A Castle for Christmas, where he played the solicitor. Stahl's repertoire also includes films like 2017's Victoria & Abdul and 2018's Mary Queen of Scots.