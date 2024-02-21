Who did Jonah shoot at the end of Ozark? All to know

The four-season run of Ozark concluded with the death of Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and the Byrde family narrowly surviving, as Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) joined the lengthy list of ruthless murderers. Jonah was Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde's son, and Charlotte Byrde's brother.

Jonah Byrde shot the intrusive private investigator Mel Sattem in the last scene of Ozark. Jonah pointed a shotgun at Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg), who broke into the Byrdes' lakefront home to take the ceramic goat cookie jar containing the ashes of Ben Davis, Wendy's unstable brother. Wendy had let the cartel kill his brother Ben in Season 3.

Netflix's dark and ominous crime drama Ozark concluded with some appropriate riddles in season 4 part 2. The Byrde family fulfilled their wish, but the cost they incurred brought the story to a fitting close. The conclusion of Ozark was rather open-ended, providing us with a hint as to what might lie ahead for the main family.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

The reason behind Jonah picking up the gun in Ozark

In the final scene of the critically acclaimed Netflix drama Ozark, obnoxious private eye Mel Sattem returned from his ideal position as a Chicago Police Department detective to face the Byrdes one final time.

Sattem was certain he had the final piece of the puzzle to bring the Byrdes to justice, as he haughtily clutched the goat cookie jar containing the remains of Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), Wendy's brother whom she got killed in season 3. That is, until the youngest Byrde appeared out of the shadows, his rifle cocked and aimed directly at Sattem.

Sattem informed Marty (Jason Bateman) that Ben's body was not properly burned in his crematorium and that he had enough DNA evidence (tooth and bone fragments) to establish Ben's murderous intent. The screen abruptly went dark when Jonah appeared out of the shadows, aimed the shotgun at Sattem, and left Mel's destiny and Jonah's motivations up for interpretation.

Throughout the four seasons, Jonah developed independence from a family he began to distrust, learned how to handle weapons nearly larger than himself, and learned the family trade of money laundering.

In addition to the unsettling features of a fifteen-year-old killing someone in Ozark, Mel Sattem's murder by Jonah provided us with some profound understanding of the Byrde family. First of all, the conclusion indicated that the moral compass of the family had essentially crumbled. In front of his parents, Jonah murdered someone, yet they didn't appear to be frightened by it.

It also depicted Jonah formally stepping into a life of crime at a young age. After spending some time polishing his money laundering techniques, the youngest Byrde appeared to be prepared to advance to the next level with the conclusion of season 4 part 2.

Jonah's act of killing to cover up a murder that his parents Wendy and Marty had planned also shows that he shifted his allegiance back to the family in Ozark at the end. This demonstrates that Jonah prioritised the family's prosperity despite his intense dislike for his mother because of her involvement in the crime and the death of his uncle Ben.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE