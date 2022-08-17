Who is Jonathan Butler? South African musician claims he was racially profiled at Napa Valley's Goose and Gander restaurant

South African singer Jonathan Butler revealed that he was racially profiled at an American restaurant in Napa Valley.

On August 15, the 60-year-old star took to Instagram to share his experience with the manager of the Goose and Gander restaurant, which is based in St. Helena.

In the almost five-minute video, Butler revealed how the manager of the eatery followed him and his group of friends outside the restaurant to find out if they had tipped the waiter who was serving them food.

The restaurant has since issued an official apology to the singer and his friends, stating that the incident "should never have happened."

Jonathan Butler narrated his unfortunate experience at the Napa Valley restaurant

On his Instagram handle, Butler explained the incident when the manager of the Goose and Gander restaurant followed him and his friends to their car after they "had a great dinner," paid the bill and the server, and left the eatery.

However, when the singer asked the manager if there was a problem, the worker asked if he took care of the server.

“I have never been followed out of a restaurant in my life. He showed so much lack of respect for me and all of us who ate at the restaurant. I don’t think he would do it to a white person, but he felt comfortable to do it with me to find out if we took care of the server. With that being said, it’s offensive, and high disturbing to me that in Napa Valley of all places, there’s jazz restaurants, people from all over the world come here, this guy decided to come to my car to find out if I took care of the server.”

Butler stated that he had tipped the server generously, adding that he went inside the restaurant to confront the manager who said he did not mean to offend anyone.

The singer revealed that the manager showed no humanity when he confronted him, reminding him of the older days in South Africa.

“I’m deeply offended. This stuff has to stop. We should all be treated with decency and humanity. We’ve got to get rid of this mindset, just because of the colour of my skin and the way I dress that he had the right to follow me out to my car. The restaurant came highly recommended and I’m really p*ssed off that he (the manager) would insult my friend who recommended this ‘great restaurant.’”

Following his video, the restaurant issued a public apology to Jonathan, stating that they will be hiring outside advisors for "sensitivity training."

All about Jonathan Butler

Born on October 10, 1961, Jonathan Butler is a native of Cape Town, South Africa, and happens to be the first non-white artist whose songs were played on the country's radio station, as per his official website.

Butler's interest developed into music at a very early age when his father gifted him a homemade one-string guitar. According to his website, he won a local talent competition and went onto tour with a musical group all over South Africa. Jonathan also performed at grand concerts organized only for white people.

At the age of 13, Butler signed with British record producer Clive Caulder's label, Jive Records, and rose to prominence. His first single, I'll be Home, bagged a South African award equal to the American Grammys.

He went on to bag Grammy nominations for his pop hit Lies, which made him one of the most influential artists in the pop music world.

On the personal front, Jonathan Butler tied the knot with Barenese Beaton in 1982 but, as per his Instagram handle, separated from her and has been dating another woman. The couple shares three kids, Ezra Butler, Jodie Butler and Randy Butler.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava