Who is Jonny Weldon in Netflix’s One Day? Actor’s character, height, and more explored

Jonny Weldon played the role of Ian, a socially awful and aspiring comedian, in Netflix's One Day.

The Netflix miniseries One Day features promising actors along with a few well-known actors. One Day is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by David Nicholls, which is among the numerous books that are scheduled to be adapted in 2024.

One Day features Dexter (Leo Woodall) and Emma (Ambika Mod), two British students enrolled at the University of Edinburgh, embarking on a life-changing journey on July 15th, the day before their graduation, and following shifts into later life. The series delves into the characters' destinies spanning over two decades, focusing on the date of their initial encounter.

What is Jonny Weldon's character in Netflix’s One Day?

Jonny Weldon portrays Ian, an aspiring comedian in Netflix's One Day. He landed his first acting job in 2008 as Lee Gunn in the criminal thriller The Bill. In 2021, Weldon had a breakthrough by portraying the character Jonny in The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle, and he was featured on several TV programs.

In the miniseries, Ian meets Emma when she is employed as a waiter at a Tex-Mex restaurant in London, often providing comedic relief in the story. Despite Emma's initial reluctance to remain at the restaurant, her meeting with Ian boosts her morale, leading to a long-lasting connection as well as a romantic relationship as the series spans a 20-year timeline.

Jonny Weldon’s Height

According to IMDb, Jonny Weldon was born on August 26, 1993 (30 years). He stands at a height of 5 feet, 4 inches, or 1.63 meters. He weighs approximately 60 kilograms. His hair is brown and curly, while his eyes are dark brown.

Jonny Weldon from Netflix’s One Day is a British actor and writer

According to Celeblix, Jonny Weldon completed his early education in London, UK, before embarking on a career in acting. He is married to Lucy Weldon, who is also an actor and singer. They were married on March 25, 2023. His main sources of income are acting and comedic ventures, contributing to an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Weldon has 16 years of experience in the British entertainment business, establishing him as one of its senior and most experienced characters. He has starred in several acclaimed films and TV shows, establishing himself as a famous character in British cinema.

Weldon is acknowledged for his work as an actor, comedian, and writer. He started his acting career at 11 years old by securing the part of Michael Banks in the West End version of Mary Poppins. Later, he took part in shows including Les Misérables and the National Theatre's Caroline, or Change.

Weldon appeared in other TV series, demonstrating his flexibility and brilliance. He has made notable cameos in The Holden Girls: Mandy & Myrtle (2021), House of the Dragon (2022), The People We Hate at the Wedding (2022), Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (2022), and Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022).

One Day is available to stream on Netflix now.