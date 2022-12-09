Who is Josh Altman's wife Heather? Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star’s family explored ahead of season 14 premiere

Season 14 of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles is all set to premiere this Thursday, December 8, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. While the upcoming season has three main cast members, including Josh Altman, his wife Heather will also be making an appearance.

Fans have seen Josh and Heather's story unfold in front of their eyes, both in terms of their personal growth as well as their professionalism. The real estate power couple are business partners as Heather serves as co-CEO and partner of Altman Brothers.

In the upcoming season of MDLLA, the two will get a chance to work closely with each other, which might help them navigate their relationship better.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — Josh and Heather Altman open up on working together

Josh Altman is set to appear in Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles once again and he will be joined by his wife, Heather Altman. The two have been together for over a decade.

They got engaged in season 8’s finale which was followed by their wedding in season 9. The couple got married in Aspen, Colorado, in a Jewish ceremony that was attended by their close friends and family.

A week before they left for their honeymoon, Heather found out that she was pregnant. In a conversation with Wedding Style magazine, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star said that it was absolutely incredible.

She stated:

"We apparently didn’t waste any time! I ended up getting morning sickness halfway through, but it was still all absolutely incredible."

They welcomed their daughter Alexis Kerry in April 2017 and their son, Ace David, in July 2019. After Alexis’ birth, the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star took to social media to share the news with the world.

Josh Altman said:

"To experience the birth of your child is such a mind-blowing event that is greater than anything I can describe. I’m so happy and so proud of my wife for handling this like a champ. Life has definitely changed in an instance, and from gazing into my baby girls eyes, I can tell you it just got much better."

When Ace was born, Heather Altman took to the social media platform to share with the world that her son was “perfect.” She also elaborated on her challenging pregnancy.

The couple has since then moved to Beverly Hills since they wanted to raise their children in a more family-friendly neighborhood that, according to them, Hollywood Hills couldn’t offer.

Heather has been working in real estate since she was 16 years old, and when the opportunity to work together as a business partner presented itself, it seemed perfect. While in conversation with Bravo Insider, the two spoke about working together and with Josh’s brother, Matt.

She said:

"At the end of the day, what we've realized is between Josh and I and then Josh, Matt, and I, we all bring something different to the table with business."

She continued:

"And if we allow each other to do what we're good at and trust that the other one is, knows what they're doing then, you know, things are pretty smooth sailing."

Matt Altman is one of the top luxury real estate agents in the world and the co-founder of the Altman Brothers Team. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Communications.

After college, he moved to LA where he started working as one of the youngest talent agents in Hollywood. However, in 2008, he turned his hobby of flipping houses into a full-time career.

Tune in on December 8 to see the real estate power family in action when Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for another season on Bravo. Episodes of the same will be available to stream on Peacock.

