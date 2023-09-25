Who is Josha Stradowski? Everything to know about the actor playing Rand al'Thor in The Wheel of Time 

Season 2 of Prime Video's The Wheel of Time began airing on September 1, 2023, and viewers of the show have been impressed by the acting prowess of the 28-year-old Josha Stradowski. The actor plays a powerful character named Rand al'Thor in the show, and will possibly be more relevant in the upcoming episodes of the ongoing season.

Apart from Josha Stradowski, The Wheel of Time also stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as al'Lan Mandragoran, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale, Hammed Animashaun as Loial, Sophie Okonedo as Siuan Sanche, Kae Alexander as Min Farshaw, and several others.

The Wheel of Time actor Josha Stradowski graduated from Amsterdam's AHK Theatre School in 2018

Born in 1995, the 28-year-old Dutch and Polish actor was born in Rotterdam, which is also where he went to school and college.

His career kicked off in the year 2006 when he appeared in musical productions of Kuifje: De Zonnetempel, Ciske de Rat, and The Sound of Music. Soon after, he made his debut as the lead in a youth series titled Naranjina en de Kadekapers. He was also seen in projects like Spangas, Dokter Tinus, and Verborgen Verhalen.

In 2018, he graduated from Amsterdam's AHK Theatre School with a bachelor's degree in acting. He went on to work with the theater group, Oostpool and appeared in shows like Gender, Oedipus, and Bromance. He also appeared in a TV movie titled Just Friends, for which he bagged several awards. In the same year, he was announced as a shooting star for the Subtitle Film Festival.

In 2020, he played a fighter pilot named Rutger in an international series titled High Flyers. However, he began making headlines after his role in Prime Video's The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time synopsis

According to a Prime Video press release, the official synopsis of season 2 of the series reads:

"Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series The Wheel of Time, a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. Desperate to protect him from the Dark One, an army of powerful women must reckon with his burgeoning power and encroaching madness."

It continues:

"The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One, evil is not gone from the world. In Season Two, threats new and very old seek out the young friends from the Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. The woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, and so they must find other sources of strength. In each other, or themselves. In the Light ... or the Dark."

Executive producers of the show include Rafe Judkins, Rick Selvage, Larry Mondragon, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Sanaa Hamri. Season 1 of the show premiered on November 19, 2021, and is available to watch on Prime Video.