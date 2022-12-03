Who is Joshua “Josh” Teasley? Hulu’s Back in the Groove contestant is a musician and fitness enthusiast

Hulu is all set to premiere a brand new reality TV dating series titled Back in the Groove. The series will revolve around three women who give love a second chance by trying to date men who are younger than them. The upcoming show will premiere on Monday night, December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET/ 11 pm CT.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, Back in the Groove will include eight episodes. The series will feature women in their 40s arriving at the Groove Hotel ready to see if they stand a chance at love with the younger men there. Although there are only three women, the series will feature 24 young men.

The official synopsis for Back in the Groove reads:

"Three single women in their 40s, all stuck in the grind of their everyday lives, will check OUT of their comfort zones and check INTO The Groove Hotel, a magical resort on the beautiful island of the Dominican Republic - where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men HALF. THEIR. AGE. As the saying goes, 'you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself!'"

It continues:

"At the Groove Hotel, these three women will have the opportunity to do both! Whether they find the perfect fling, friendship, true love, or something in between, this is their chance to take charge and break through the double standards older women face every day. And they’re going to have a lot of fun doing it! The show is hosted by Taye Diggs, who knows a thing or two about getting into the groove."

One of the single men, who will be appearing on Back in the Groove is Joshua “Josh” Teasley. Joshua is a musician and a fitness freak. Although he was born in Oakland, California, he was raised in St. Louis, Missouri.

Joshua from Back in the Groove is 31 years old and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music

With just over 15k followers on Instagram, Joshua first started his career in the entertainment industry while he was studying at the University of Missouri-Columbia. According to his LinkedIn profile, he majored in Broadcast Journalism and tried to interview most of the celebrities who came to town.

He worked hard to enter the music industry and funded his career through commercial acting jobs. He also mentioned that his college worked as a great launch pad for his career in the field. It helped him book a 13-city Midwest tour and perform sold-out shows with Timeflies, G-Eazy, Mike Stud, Aaron Carter, Waka Flocka Flame, and more while juggling school and fraternity duties as well.

Joshua released an EP titled Feeling Better and a song, Hit It became a success after it reached 1 million streams. According to his personal website:

"The accompanying music video for 'Hit It' was sponsored by Red Bull and reached the top 10 on MTV dance charts. In 2018, Teasley's single 'Way Back' jumped Calvin Harris & Dua Lipa to land onto UK Music Week's Top 20. The single peaked at #16 on the Pop/Club/Dance charts."

Apart from having a passion for music, Joshua is also a fitness enthusiast. He runs an Instagram profile on which he tracks his fitness journey and currently has just over 1600 followers. He posts a lot about his fitness routine, life hacks, and much more.

If you're curious to learn more about Joshua, tune into Back in the Groove when it premieres on Hulu on December 5, 2022, at 12 am ET.

