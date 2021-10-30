Who was Jovita Moore? Tributes pour in as Atlanta news anchor dies of brain cancer

Atlanta-based news anchor Jovita Moore passed away on Thursday, October 28, after battling brain cancer for seven months. News of her death was confirmed by WSB-TV, a network she had been associated with since 1998. She was 53 at the time of her passing.
According to the outlet, the journalist was diagnosed with an “aggressive form of brain cancer” in March. She underwent brain surgery in April after doctors found two malignant masses in her brain. She was then diagnosed with glioblastoma, a common form of brain cancer.
Unfortunately, the cancer had no cure but the TV host continued to take chemotherapy and radiation to slow down the growth of the disease. The anchor reportedly died in peace surrounded by her family members.
Following the tragic news, several users flocked to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes for the news anchor. Jovita Moore is survived by her children Shelby, Marley and Joshua, as well as her mother, Yvonne.
A look into the life of Jovita Moore
Jovita Moore was an American news anchor, journalist and philanthropist. She was born on October 4, 1968, and raised in New York. She graduated from Bennington College with a bachelor’s degree in literature.
She then earned her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Moore began her career in the media industry as an intern at the New York Times and soon realized her passion for broadcasting.
The journalist earned an opportunity to work with KFSM and was associated with KFSM-TV for three years. She went on to work as an anchor for WMC-TV in Tennessee and eventually joined WSB-TV with Channel 2 in 1998.
The news presenter was promoted to the main desk of the channel in 2012 and hosted the daily newscast at the network. She was also involved with several non-profit organizations and civic associations throughout her career.
Jovita Moore was the owner of the non-profit youth foundation 'Live to Prosper' and also served on the board of the Genesis Shelter NGO. She was a member of the Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Blackbelt Journalists.
Jovita even mentored students and was a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2007. She was also a member of Outstanding Atlanta’s Class of 2004. She earned several Emmy Awards during her time in WSB-TV due to her contribution to the field of broadcast journalism.
In 2007, the reporter was featured on the 40 Under 40 list by Georgia Trend Magazine and was also selected as one of Jezebel Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful. She was also inducted into the Silver Circle by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter in 2017.
Twitter pays respect to late Jovita Moore
Jovita Moore was undoubtedly one of the most decorated journalists in Atlanta. She earned multiple accolades for her role in journalism and was often lauded for her extensive coverage of important topics in America.
She was much-loved by her colleagues and known for having a vibrant spirit in the newsroom. The news of Jovita Moore’s sudden demise has left the media industry in complete shock. Several fans, followers, co-workers and well-wishers took to Twitter to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late journalist:
As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Jovita Moore will be deeply missed by her family, friends, contemporaries and co-workers. However, she will always be remembered for her remarkable work and contribution to broadcast journalism.