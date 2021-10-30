Who was Jovita Moore? Tributes pour in as Atlanta news anchor dies of brain cancer

Atlanta-based news anchor Jovita Moore passed away on Thursday, October 28, after battling brain cancer for seven months. News of her death was confirmed by WSB-TV, a network she had been associated with since 1998. She was 53 at the time of her passing.

According to the outlet, the journalist was diagnosed with an “aggressive form of brain cancer” in March. She underwent brain surgery in April after doctors found two malignant masses in her brain. She was then diagnosed with glioblastoma, a common form of brain cancer.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_ Jovita Moore, who worked at Atlanta's WSB-TV, has passed away after a battle with a rare brain cancer Jovita Moore, who worked at Atlanta's WSB-TV, has passed away after a battle with a rare brain cancer https://t.co/88fPxhhHuw

Unfortunately, the cancer had no cure but the TV host continued to take chemotherapy and radiation to slow down the growth of the disease. The anchor reportedly died in peace surrounded by her family members.

Following the tragic news, several users flocked to Twitter to pour in their heartfelt tributes for the news anchor. Jovita Moore is survived by her children Shelby, Marley and Joshua, as well as her mother, Yvonne.

A look into the life of Jovita Moore

Jovita Moore was an American news anchor and journalist (Image via Getty Images)

Jovita Moore was an American news anchor, journalist and philanthropist. She was born on October 4, 1968, and raised in New York. She graduated from Bennington College with a bachelor’s degree in literature.

She then earned her master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. Moore began her career in the media industry as an intern at the New York Times and soon realized her passion for broadcasting.

The journalist earned an opportunity to work with KFSM and was associated with KFSM-TV for three years. She went on to work as an anchor for WMC-TV in Tennessee and eventually joined WSB-TV with Channel 2 in 1998.

The news presenter was promoted to the main desk of the channel in 2012 and hosted the daily newscast at the network. She was also involved with several non-profit organizations and civic associations throughout her career.

Jovita Moore was the owner of the non-profit youth foundation 'Live to Prosper' and also served on the board of the Genesis Shelter NGO. She was a member of the Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Blackbelt Journalists.

Jovita even mentored students and was a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2007. She was also a member of Outstanding Atlanta’s Class of 2004. She earned several Emmy Awards during her time in WSB-TV due to her contribution to the field of broadcast journalism.

In 2007, the reporter was featured on the 40 Under 40 list by Georgia Trend Magazine and was also selected as one of Jezebel Magazine’s 50 Most Beautiful. She was also inducted into the Silver Circle by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter in 2017.

Twitter pays respect to late Jovita Moore

Twitter poured in heartfelt tributes for late Atlanta reporter (Image via Jovita Moore/Instagram)

Jovita Moore was undoubtedly one of the most decorated journalists in Atlanta. She earned multiple accolades for her role in journalism and was often lauded for her extensive coverage of important topics in America.

She was much-loved by her colleagues and known for having a vibrant spirit in the newsroom. The news of Jovita Moore’s sudden demise has left the media industry in complete shock. Several fans, followers, co-workers and well-wishers took to Twitter to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late journalist:

Stacey Abrams @staceyabrams Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years. May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief. Today, we mourn the passing of @jovitamoore, who used her voice and platform to highlight important issues impacting Atlantans for more than 20 years. May God bless her family, loved ones, and @wsbtv colleagues in their time of grief.

Nicole Emmett @Nicole_Emmett Jovita Moore has passed away after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer. She is survived by her children. There are countless people she positively impacted during her life. I will miss her sense of humor. 💔 Jovita Moore has passed away after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer. She is survived by her children. There are countless people she positively impacted during her life. I will miss her sense of humor. 💔 https://t.co/mecZ4lCNAl

Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock @SenatorWarnock Very sad news to learn of Jovita Moore’s passing. Jovita had such a good spirit—beautiful inside and out—and I always enjoyed chatting with her.



Sending light to @WSBTV and all who loved her. She will be missed, and may God’s peace and her life lessons abide with her children. Very sad news to learn of Jovita Moore’s passing. Jovita had such a good spirit—beautiful inside and out—and I always enjoyed chatting with her.Sending light to @WSBTV and all who loved her. She will be missed, and may God’s peace and her life lessons abide with her children.

Carol Sbarge @carolsbargeWSB A very sad day at Ch2. Beloved anchor Jovita Moore passed away overnight after a battle with brain cancer. Her intelligence, warmth and smile lit up the newsroom and I know you felt that as she delivered the news. You will be greatly missed Jovita. Prayers to her family. @wsbtv A very sad day at Ch2. Beloved anchor Jovita Moore passed away overnight after a battle with brain cancer. Her intelligence, warmth and smile lit up the newsroom and I know you felt that as she delivered the news. You will be greatly missed Jovita. Prayers to her family.@wsbtv https://t.co/YU0nzi9vRi

Nicole Emmett @Nicole_Emmett She was simply the best. Rest In Peace, sweet friend. Jovita Moore will be so missed but never forgotten. 🙏💔 #jovitastrong She was simply the best. Rest In Peace, sweet friend. Jovita Moore will be so missed but never forgotten. 🙏💔 #jovitastrong https://t.co/P9CWkUc4Yj

Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore. Jovita passed last night with her family by her side.

She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL.



Please send your love and prayers to her family.



Love u Jo 💔 Gutted by the passing of our dear friend and colleague Jovita Moore. Jovita passed last night with her family by her side.She was a beautiful soul who loved Ch. 2, her friends and family and always repped the ATL.Please send your love and prayers to her family. Love u Jo 💔 https://t.co/5XnMLGDaGP

Jorge Estevez @jesteveztv

#jovitamoore @JovitaMoore you have made it through to a place where you are healed, where your are loved and where you can keep shining a light on your children, your community and all of us who will miss you. @JovitaMoore you have made it through to a place where you are healed, where your are loved and where you can keep shining a light on your children, your community and all of us who will miss you.#jovitamoore https://t.co/yZ6bgSPpcX

❤️‍🔥 @ShynJAmero so much grace, beauty and elegance all around, Rest In Peace Jovita Moore 💚 so much grace, beauty and elegance all around, Rest In Peace Jovita Moore 💚 https://t.co/4PQw6gK5CQ

Kae🦋 @_BellaBlu So many of us grew up watching the news with Jovita Moore. May she rest peacefully 🥺🙏🏽 So many of us grew up watching the news with Jovita Moore. May she rest peacefully 🥺🙏🏽

Taylor Rooks @TaylorRooks Just like every single person in the metro Atlanta area - I grew up watching Jovita Moore. A true broadcasting legend who had an infinite amount of knowledge and poise. One of the most graceful people I’ve ever met. What a loss. Rest In Peace. Sending love & prayers to her family Just like every single person in the metro Atlanta area - I grew up watching Jovita Moore. A true broadcasting legend who had an infinite amount of knowledge and poise. One of the most graceful people I’ve ever met. What a loss. Rest In Peace. Sending love & prayers to her family https://t.co/lsq7VyWzT8

As tributes continue to pour in online, it is certain that Jovita Moore will be deeply missed by her family, friends, contemporaries and co-workers. However, she will always be remembered for her remarkable work and contribution to broadcast journalism.

