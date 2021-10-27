Who was Huey Haha? Tributes pour in as comedian reportedly passes away at 22

Certain posts on social media have claimed that TikTok-comedian Huey Haha passed away recently. While the exact time and cause of death are unknown, news of the 22-year-old social media star’s death started trending around midnight on October 27.

Twitter user Certified Star claimed he was friends with Huey Haha and confirmed the tragic news.

“Wow.. this one hits close to home. My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away.”

Certified Star @CertifiedStar_ Wow.. this one hits close to home. My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away. We had so much in store for the futures. He expressed to me that he wanted to get into music so we ended making a song together. I wish I could of did something to prevent this… Wow.. this one hits close to home. My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away. We had so much in store for the futures. He expressed to me that he wanted to get into music so we ended making a song together. I wish I could of did something to prevent this… https://t.co/kNj3hsH6ZJ

Meanwhile, IG: FooCommunity, shared a post claiming that "inside sources" confirmed the TikTok comedian's passing on October 27.

IG: FooCommunity @FooCommunity According to inside sources, Comedian, 'Huey Haha' passed away earlier today.

away earlier today. According to inside sources, Comedian, ‘Huey Haha’ passed

away earlier today. https://t.co/3dajE67X1i

Who was Huey Haha?

Huey Haha was a 22-year old TikToker and YouTuber who specialized in creating comedy videos. He was reportedly born on July 15, 1999, and was of Vietnamese descent. However, it has been alleged by several publications that Huey was born in the US and resided in Stockton, California.

Huey joined TikTok in September 2020 and quickly amassed around half a million followers on the platform, according to Famous Birthdays. The 22-year-old also has 2,100,000 followers on Instagram and about 449,000 subscribers on YouTube. His videos have accrued 1.2 billion views collectively.

Amongst his most popular videos, the one titled "When you don’t like to waste" is one of his most-watched videos with over 8.2 million views on YouTube. Most of his videos on the platform have garnered views ranging from 100,000+ to 2.3 million.

The Californian is survived by his two-year-old daughter and other family members. In a puzzling development, Huey Haha’s TikTok account has been deleted since the news of his passing.

Fans react to Huey Haha's passing

After news of his death broke out late at night on October 26, Huey Haha’s followers paid tribute on different platforms.

badlifeyung @badlifeyung Damn rip hueyhaha, one of the few ig comedians I really was a fan of Damn rip hueyhaha, one of the few ig comedians I really was a fan of

Enzo @kuya_renzo Idek if it’s confirmed or not but R.I.P Hueyhaha bruh, life lost young always hits hard. Check ur friends and fam, never know. Idek if it’s confirmed or not but R.I.P Hueyhaha bruh, life lost young always hits hard. Check ur friends and fam, never know.

ʟᴇᴀɴɴᴀ @bbyl3ee I can’t believe @ hueyhaha passed away check on your people man smh I can’t believe @ hueyhaha passed away check on your people man smh

@Sang Woo Sheisty @YoungKennyJ “40 an 8th” will never be the same R.I.P Huey haha “40 an 8th” will never be the same R.I.P Huey haha

jenniferngo @jennxngo nooo way hueyhaha passed away saw his social media growth skyrocket. rip to a whole comedian, thank you for the laughs 😔 nooo way hueyhaha passed away saw his social media growth skyrocket. rip to a whole comedian, thank you for the laughs 😔

black power 🥷🏽 @dyeartdye RIP HUEYHAHA, CAN NOT BELIEVE THEY TOOK A GOOD HEARTED GUY LIKE HIM AWAY DEFINITELY MADE ME LAUGH AND WAS FRESH WIT IT 🙏🏽😩 RIP HUEYHAHA, CAN NOT BELIEVE THEY TOOK A GOOD HEARTED GUY LIKE HIM AWAY DEFINITELY MADE ME LAUGH AND WAS FRESH WIT IT 🙏🏽😩 https://t.co/GO3tsv9SEA

kung_fu_fais415 @Ochocinco4155 Jackfroot @jackfrootnews #rip Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #hueyhaha Rest in Paradise to this young, creative, and amazingly talented star. You will be missed. Prayers and condolences to all of your friends and family. 🙏🙏🙏🙏 #hueyhaha #rip https://t.co/hzuTBhDbqo Man this is crazy I just found out #HueyHaha passed away dude was hilarious he was blowing up damn dawgg. 😪💔 twitter.com/jackfrootnews/… Man this is crazy I just found out #HueyHaha passed away dude was hilarious he was blowing up damn dawgg. 😪💔 twitter.com/jackfrootnews/…

Francois T @Francois_T916 Ain’t no way hueyhaha really gone man. 😔🕊rip Ain’t no way hueyhaha really gone man. 😔🕊rip

Lil Crazed @LilCrazedMN Wow, he was on the rise too…Rest In Peace, Hueyhaha.. 🙏 Wow, he was on the rise too…Rest In Peace, Hueyhaha.. 🙏

ICY @ICYDAGR8 Rip #hueyhaha I’m glad I met you & enjoyed one of your skits in the making. Young buc had it coming for himself Rip #hueyhaha I’m glad I met you & enjoyed one of your skits in the making. Young buc had it coming for himself

With the news of his passing becoming public, several fan-made tribute accounts have popped up in TikTok.

