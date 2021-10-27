Who was Huey Haha? Tributes pour in as comedian reportedly passes away at 22

Certain posts on social media have claimed that TikTok-comedian Huey Haha passed away recently. While the exact time and cause of death are unknown, news of the 22-year-old social media star’s death started trending around midnight on October 27.
Twitter user Certified Star claimed he was friends with Huey Haha and confirmed the tragic news.
“Wow.. this one hits close to home. My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away.”
Meanwhile, IG: FooCommunity, shared a post claiming that "inside sources" confirmed the TikTok comedian's passing on October 27.
Who was Huey Haha?
Huey Haha was a 22-year old TikToker and YouTuber who specialized in creating comedy videos. He was reportedly born on July 15, 1999, and was of Vietnamese descent. However, it has been alleged by several publications that Huey was born in the US and resided in Stockton, California.
Huey joined TikTok in September 2020 and quickly amassed around half a million followers on the platform, according to Famous Birthdays. The 22-year-old also has 2,100,000 followers on Instagram and about 449,000 subscribers on YouTube. His videos have accrued 1.2 billion views collectively.
Amongst his most popular videos, the one titled "When you don’t like to waste" is one of his most-watched videos with over 8.2 million views on YouTube. Most of his videos on the platform have garnered views ranging from 100,000+ to 2.3 million.
The Californian is survived by his two-year-old daughter and other family members. In a puzzling development, Huey Haha’s TikTok account has been deleted since the news of his passing.
Fans react to Huey Haha's passing
After news of his death broke out late at night on October 26, Huey Haha’s followers paid tribute on different platforms.
With the news of his passing becoming public, several fan-made tribute accounts have popped up in TikTok.