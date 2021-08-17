Who is Julee Anne Bell? Blind singing teacher receives standing ovation on The Voice Australia

Julee Anne Bell is the latest singer to impress the judges on the ongoing season of The Voice Australia. The visually impaired music teacher earned a standing ovation after delivering a soulful rendition of the classic Climb Ev’ry Mountain from The Sound of Music.

The singer left the audience in awe right after hitting the first note of the song. Jessica Mauboy was the first judge to sviwel for Julee Anne Bell, followed by Keith Urban, Guy Sebastian and Rita Ora.

All four judges stood up in unison after Julee Anne Bell finished her mesmerizing cover. She also earned loud cheers from the audience at the venue. Meanwhile, an overwhelmed Jessica Mauboy exclaimed:

“Oh my god! Oh my god! Wow wow wow”

Judge Rita Ora commented:

“That was unbelievable!”

Guy Sebastian added:

“That was special.”

Lastly, Keith Urban remarked:

“It was just angelically beautiful. This is the voice, and you are THE voice.”

Following a plethora of appreciation, Julee Anne Bell opened up about her visual impairment, asking the judges about her selection:

“I’m not sure, I mean I have never met you guys before, so I should probably let you know that I actually can’t see, I can’t see you at all. I am standing here not certain if any of you actually turned around.”

Keith Urban commented:

“If there had been a fifth chair, that would have turned around too.”

Julee Anne Bell also declared that she chose the iconic song to pay tribute to Guy Sebastian’s 2003 Australian Idol audition. This led to the latter joining the contestant onstage for an impromptu performance. She has decided to be part of Guy Sebastian’s team for the rest of the show.

Who is Julee Anne Bell?

Singer and music teacher, Julee Anne Bell (Image via Instagram/Julee Anne Bell)

Julee Anne Bell is a professional music teacher, degreed choir director and vocal instructor from Queensland. She works to help aspiring singers find their musical voice. She came under the limelight after winning several hearts following her incredible performance on The Voice Australia.

Julee Anne Bell holds a Master’s degree in Music Studies from The University of Queensland. She previously worked as a vocal teacher at Saint Mary’s Catholic College and Westside Christian College. She is also a former vocal coach of St. Peter’s Lutheran College. The 48-year old singer is visually impaired since birth.

Besides being a singing coach, she currently works as the Managing Director of World Access for the Blind. Julee Anne Bell was a victim of the devastating 2011 Queensland flood. She even ended up losing her family home in the flood.

Julee Anne Bell is married to Thomas. The couple have two children. She considers her husband a major support in her life. Thomas reportedly encouraged Julee Anne Bell to perform on The Voice Australia.

