Who are Jussie Smollett's parents? All about his family as the 'Empire' actor is found guilty on 5 counts of staging hate crime 

Empire fame actor Jussie Smollett pleaded guilty on December 9 for orchestrating a hate crime against himself in January 2019 to gain sympathy and help his career.

The decision was announced by a Chicago jury, which discussed the matter for nine hours, finding the 39-year-old guilty of five felony disorderly conduct counts.

Son of Joel and Janet Smollett, Jussie Smollett took the stand and told the jury that he did not lie to the police or orchestrate the attack against himself.

As per the prosecutors, Jussie Smollett, who is homosexual and black, fabricated a story for police saying he was attacked on a dark Chicago street by two men hiding their faces behind a mask.

The actor claimed that the attackers, identified as Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, tied a noose around his neck and spilled chemicals on him as they called out racist and homophobic slurs.

The actor faces as long as a three-year prison term for each count, although probation may be granted.

Up, Close and Personal with Jussie Smollett

The Skinny actor belongs to a family of renowned people, all living in the public eye. Joel Smollett, the patriarch, used to work as a cable splicer and reportedly inspired his kids to work in the entertainment industry. He married Janet Smollett in 1952 after they met while working for Black Civil Rights.

Reportedly, Janet was working with activists Huey Newton and Bobby Seale. The duo was married for 62 years until Joel's death due to cancer. Since then, Janet has been working with the Black Panther Party.

As per an interview with The New York Times, Janet served as an acting coach for her children. Jussie Smollett has five siblings, Jojo(44), Jazz(41), Jurnee(35), Jake(32), and Jacqui Smollett(28). All six "J" siblings have acted in several films and shows.

Jojo Smollett has appeared in television series like Roseanne, On Our Own, The Practice, and Moesha.

Jazz Smollett starred in On Our Own and served as an Executive Producer on Smollett Eats, Living by Design with Jake and Jazz, and Urban One Honors 2021. Jussie Smollett is known for his work in Empire, Marshall, Alien: Covenant, On Our Own, Cro, North, The Mighty Ducks, etc.

Jurnee Smollett has appeared in several shows and movies, viz. Hangin' with Mr. Cooper, Full House, On Our Own, Roll Bounce, Grey's Anatomy, Bad Girls, Birds of Prey, Lovecraft Country, etc.

Jake Smollett has acted in On Our Own, The Middleman, and Living by Design with Jake and Jazz.

Jacqui Smollett made his appearance on the television series On Our Own.

