Netflix's One Day series ended with 14 short episodes, following the poignant story of Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall) and Emm(a Morley (Ambika Mod). The series is an adaptation of David Nicholls's 2009 book, which also came out as a movie in 2011. It revolves around the emotional journey of Dexter and Emma's nearly two-decade-long relationship that ultimately left fans crying.

When the final credits of the series roll, a special dedication is given to Justin Eely. Although the show's credits provide limited information about him, the dedication reads, "In loving memory of Justin Eely." This tribute leaves the audience wondering: Who was Justin Eely, and why is the series dedicated to him?

Who was Justin Eely and why is One Day dedicated to him?

One Day Final Credits (Image via Netflix One Day Series)

Justin Eely served as the online editor for the One Day series. He played a crucial role in the project's post-production process as an online editor, also known as a finishing editor.

Justin was tasked with providing final edits to each episode before they were released to the audience. He collaborated closely with the series directors—Molly Manners, Luke Snelling, John Hardwick, and Kate Hewitt—to refine and perfect the show. His meticulous attention to detail and skillful editing contributed significantly to enhancing the overall quality of the show, making it even more enjoyable to watch.

Unfortunately, Justin passed away a few months before the show aired in February 2024. As a tribute to his dedicated work as an online editor, a special dedication was included at the end of the series.

What other shows and films has Justin Eely worked on?

Scene from the series (Image via Netflix One Day Series)

Justin Eely has worked with over 100 productions in the industry for over 20 years. Eely worked in several great shows and movies like The Crown, Killing Eve, Black Mirror, Good Omens, Belgravia and Belgravia: The Next Chapter, A Discovery of Witches, The First Lady, Sherlock, Starstruck, the miniseries Bodies and many more. He also worked as an editor for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City and the short film The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.

One Day marks one of Justin's last projects before his demise. He was beloved by people in the industry for his work. One of his past employers told Cosmopolitan that Eely was someone "anyone would want on their team." He loved his job and enjoyed "the process of collaborating with the many creative people who visit his edit suite during the finishing phase of their shows."

In addition to his professional role as an online editor, Justin Eely was an accomplished Ironman Triathlon winner. He frequently shared posts on Instagram about his interests, such as running, cycling, and bike riding. Justin is survived by his partner and an 8-year-old daughter.

