Who is Kalayna Durr? All about the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest Winner 2023

Kalayna Durr has recently emerged as the winner of the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest 2023. The competition was held on Saturday at the Anne and Bill Riley Stage, and the 18-year-old managed to defeat 103 other girls in securing the title for herself.

She has received a scholarship of $5,000 from the Branstad-Reynolds Trust, alongside another scholarship of $3,000 from the Iowa State Fair. Apart from the crown, sash, and trophy, she also received a floral bouquet from Boesen the Florist, a gift card of $600, diamond earrings, cowboy boots, and an Iowa State Fair Brick from the Blue Ribbon Foundation.

Kalayna told Radio Iowa that she was speechless when her name was announced.

"I very much wear jeans and show shirts and sweatshirts all the time, so this is very, very different."

Durr has been heavily inspired by the 2013 queen and her 4-H Clover Kids leader Kelsey Smith. She even mentioned the same in her winning speech.

Kalayna Durr will continue to participate in various other competitions, including the annual longest beard contest, alongside various fairs and expos. She will also remain the Fair Queen until the upcoming Iowa State Fair, which is scheduled to be held in August next year.

Kalayna Durr aims to join Iowa State University to get her degree

Kalayna Durr was born to Tony and Ann Durr. She grew up in New London and has had a passion for agriculture for a very long time. Before her victory at the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest, she became the Henry County Fair Queen a month ago.

Durr finished her graduation from New London High School in the spring of this year. She later joined the Des Moines Area Community College.

Des Moines Register states that she has been an active volunteer in her high school activities and is currently helping to operate a very popular haunted house in Iowa.

The Iowa State Fair Queen Contest was the first beauty pageant that she had participated in. In an interview with The Hawk Eye, she stated:

"I will attend county fairs, be the face of the 2023 Iowa State Fair and help out with the local Henry County Fair."

Other participants who have won titles at the fair

Alongside Kalayna Durr, around 104 girls participated in the Iowa State Fair Queen Contest. The event's co-emcee Jerry Parkin said that the contestants of this year are smart, talented, and committed.

Kiley Langley from Muscatine County was the first runner-up, followed by Lillian Howe of Fremont County and Taylor Bartholomew of Washington County as second and third, respectively. Molly Chapman of Cedar County received the title of Personality Plus, and Maria McGowan of Woodbury County was given the title of Outstanding Leadership.