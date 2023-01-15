Who is Miss Venezuela Amanda Dudamel? Meet the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe crowned its 71st winner on Sunday, January 14, 2023. As R’Bonney Gabriel made America proud by winning the title, Miss Venezuela, Amanda Dudamel became the first runner-up in the global beauty pageant. She was also the first to make it to the Top 5 of the competition.

Amanda Dudamel is a 23-year-old fashion designer who believes in sustainability and aims to spread awareness about eco-friendly industry practices and corporate social responsibility through her brand.

Dudamel was one of the 86 contestants who took part in the 71st installment of the pageant that aims to empower women and create a future led by women who have the courage to push the limits of what’s possible. Miss Universe 2023 was streamed live by New Orleans Roku Channel.

Amanda Dudamel, the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2023, is a sustainability advocate

The competition saw 86 women represent their views and their countries in Miss Universe 2023. One of the women who participated in the competition and went on to secure the second position was Miss Venezuela 2021, Amanda Dudamel.

In the Venezuelan pageant, she represented the Andean Region as she competed against 17 other contestants. She was also crowned Miss Región Andina (Miss Andean Region) in 2021.

While she was competing for the Venezuelan crown, Amanda described herself as persistent, loyal, and optimistic. She stated that her actions are guided by respect as she considers it to be a fundamental value. The Miss Universe contestant added that respect for others is a reflection of respect for oneself, noting:

“[It] goes hand in hand with transparency, honesty, and empathy."

Moreover, the Miss Universe 2023 runner-up believes in sustainability and has been vocal about the same. While competing for Miss Venezuela, she stated that she is fascinated by the idea of being able to share ideas about acting consciously and responsibly towards the planet and society.

She further explained:

"I feel that it is an issue that today more than ever is becoming very relevant and that it is almost mandatory for each and every one of us to attend to it."

Through her work and her appearances during pageants, Amanda hopes to teach women and young people “respect for the integrity of women”, their value, and the power to believe in themselves. She believes in showing women and young girls the importance of loving and trusting themselves, believing that when they have faith in themselves, they are capable of achieving everything they set out to do.

Amanda finished in second place in Miss Universe 2023

Amanda Dudamel was one of 86 contestants to have participated in the global beauty pageant where she represented her country, Venezuela. She was the first to be announced as part of the Top 5 and eventually finished as the first runner-up.

As part of her Top 3 question, she was asked how she would use her voice to portray the organization as progressive and empowering if she won. She stated that if she won, she would carry forward the legacy that many women have shown by being a part of the organization.

She added:

"Miss Universe has demonstrated that they choose women who inspire with their messages and transform with their actions."

She was in the Top 3 along with America and the Dominican Republic. America went on to win the crown as R’Bonney Gabriel won the title and was crowned by former crown holder Harnaaz Sandhu.

Poll : 0 votes