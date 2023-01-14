Miss Universe 2022 candidates: Where to follow the 86 beauty queens on Instagram?

The 71st Miss Universe competition, to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, has reached its final stage with 86 candidates. Viewers will be able to watch the event on The Roku Channel at 8:00 pm ET, as it will be streamed live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Additionally, viewers can watch the beauty pageant live on the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe. It will also air on the official pages of the JKN18 channel's Facebook and YouTube.
Hosted by Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Olivia Culpo, the pageant will feature 86 women competing for the prestigious title and a $250,000 cash prize. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor.
Follow Miss Universe 2022 candidates on Instagram
Beauty queens from across the world went through several competitions to reach the stage of the 71st Miss Universe.
Fans can follow their favorite beauty queen on social media to stay updated. Take a look at the Instagram handles of all 86 candidates:
- Albania: Deta Kokomani — @deta_kokomanii
- Angola: Swelia António — @sweliadsantonio
- Argentina: Bárbara Cabrera — @barbaracabrera.ok
- Armenia: Kristina Ayanian — @kristinaayanian
- Aruba: Kiara Arends — @kiara.arends
- Australia: Monique Riley — @monique_missuniverseaustralia
- Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa — @khalifa.evlin
- Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle — @chayennevanaarle
- Belize: Ashley Lightburn — @ashleyklightburn
- Bhutan: Tashi Choden — @tashi_chombal_dorji
- Bolivia: Camila Sanabria — @camilasanabriap
- Brazil: Mia Mamede — @miamamede
- British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton — @lia_rayne7
- Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova — @kristina_plamenova
- Cambodia: Manita Hang — @nita_hang
- Cameroon: Monalisa Mouketey — @miss_universe_cameroon
- Canada: Amelia Tu — @ameliatuteam
- Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey — @chloe.powerydoxey
- Chile: Sofia Depassier — @sofiadepassier
- China: Jiang Sichen — @alicejiang87
- Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal — @mafearistizabalu
- Costa Rica: Fernanda Rodríguez — @fernandarodriguezsc
- Croatia: Arijana Podgajski — @arijanapodgajski
- Curaçao: Gabriëla Dos Santos — @gabrieladdossantos
- Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková — @s.mikulenkova
- Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez — @_andreinamart
- Ecuador: Nayelhi González — @nay.egonzalez
- El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo — @aleguajardo_sv
- Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama — @alba_isabel_obama
- Finland: Petra Hämäläinen — @hamalainen_petra
- France: Floriane Bascou — @florianebascouoff
- Germany: Soraya Kohlmann — @sorayakhlm
- Ghana: Engracia Mofuman — @engraxiia
- Great Britain: Noky Simbani — @nokysimbani
- Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou — @korina_emmanouilidou
- Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor — @ivana.batch
- Haiti: Mideline Phelizor — @mideline_phelizor
- Honduras: Rebeca Rodríguez — @reberodriguezm
- Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir — @hrafnhildurharalds
- India: Divita Rai — @divitarai
- Indonesia: Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana — @laksmideneefe
- Italy: Virginia Stablum — @virginia.stablum
- Jamaica: Toshami Calvin — @tsccalvin
- Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto — @marybelen_sakamoto
- Kazakhstan: Diana Tashimbetova — @diana.tashii
- Korea: Hanna Kim — @hanna.ming
- Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi — @roksanaibrahimi
- Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova — @botoyarova_altynai
- Laos: Payengxa Lor — @payengxa.lor
- Latvia: Kate Alexeeva — @kate.xeeva
- Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun — @yasminazaytoun
- Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng — @lesleycwyyy
- Malta: Maxine Formosa — @maxine_formosagruppetta
- Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Étoile — @alex.belleetoile
- Mexico: Irma Miranda — @irmamirandav
- Myanmar: Zar Li Moe — @zar.li.moe
- Namibia: Cassia Sharpley — @cassiasharpley
- Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel — @sophiyabhujel
- Netherlands: Ona Moody — @onamoody
- Nicaragua: Norma Huembes — @normahuembes
- Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe — @tharealmontana22
- Norway: Ida Hauan — @idahauan
- Panama: Solaris Barba — @solarisbarbac
- Paraguay: Lia Ashmore — @leleashmore
- Peru: Alessia Rovegno — @alessiarovegno
- Philippines: Celeste Cortesi — @celeste_cortesi
- Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka — @ola_klepaczka
- Portugal: Telma Madeira — @telmamadeira
- Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño — @ashleyanncarino
- Russia: Anna Linnikova — @anna__linnikova
- Saint Lucia: Sheris Paul — @sheris.pau
- Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier — @_gonthier_
- Singapore: Carissa Yap — @ca.rissa
- Slovak Republic: Karolina Michálčiková — @caroline_michalcik
- South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri — @ndavi.nokerii
- Spain: Alicia Faubel — @alicia.faubel
- Switzerland: Alia Guindi — @aliaguindi_
- Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam — @annasnga_1o
- The Bahamas: Angel Cartwright — @angeljcartwright
- Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey — @tyajaneramey
- Turkey: Aleyna Şirin — @aleynassirinn
- Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko — @crystal.viktoria
- United States: R'Bonney Gabriel — @rbonneynola
- Uruguay: Carla Romero — @carlaromerovs
- Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel — @amandadudamel
- Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu — @ngocchau_612
More details on the 71st Miss Universe
Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (India) is all set to crown her successor at the 71st Miss Universe 2022.
As per the pageants’ official website, the description of the event reads:
"The highly anticipated event will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the job of Miss Universe, through the process of personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear."
It continues,
"The evening will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in twenty-one years, crowning her successor.”
For the first time ever, the pageant will be hosted by an all-women’s panel. Renowned American stylist Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Miss Universe 2012 pageant queen Olivia Culpo will be the presenters of the prestigious evening.
The winner will be chosen from 16 semi-finalists, which will be decided through an online voting poll. A panel of judges, including Sweta Patel, Kathleen Ventrella, Myrka Dellanos, Emily Austin, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Ximena Navarrete, Olivia Jordan, Big Freedia, Olivia Quido, and Mara Martin, will choose the 2022 winner.
As stated above, the Miss Universe 2022 competition will air on The Roku Channel on January 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET and will be live-streamed on the pageant’s official YouTube channel.