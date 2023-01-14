Miss Universe 2022 candidates: Where to follow the 86 beauty queens on Instagram?

The 71st Miss Universe competition, to be held in New Orleans, Louisiana, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, has reached its final stage with 86 candidates. Viewers will be able to watch the event on The Roku Channel at 8:00 pm ET, as it will be streamed live from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Additionally, viewers can watch the beauty pageant live on the official YouTube channel of Miss Universe. It will also air on the official pages of the JKN18 channel's Facebook and YouTube.

Hosted by Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Olivia Culpo, the pageant will feature 86 women competing for the prestigious title and a $250,000 cash prize. Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will crown her successor.

Follow Miss Universe 2022 candidates on Instagram

Beauty queens from across the world went through several competitions to reach the stage of the 71st Miss Universe.

Fans can follow their favorite beauty queen on social media to stay updated. Take a look at the Instagram handles of all 86 candidates:

Albania: Deta Kokomani — @deta_kokomanii

Angola: Swelia António — @sweliadsantonio

Argentina: Bárbara Cabrera — @barbaracabrera.ok

Armenia: Kristina Ayanian — @kristinaayanian

Aruba: Kiara Arends — @kiara.arends

Australia: Monique Riley — @monique_missuniverseaustralia

Bahrain: Evlin Khalifa — @khalifa.evlin

Belgium: Chayenne Van Aarle — @chayennevanaarle

Belize: Ashley Lightburn — @ashleyklightburn

Bhutan: Tashi Choden — @tashi_chombal_dorji

Bolivia: Camila Sanabria — @camilasanabriap

Brazil: Mia Mamede — @miamamede

British Virgin Islands: Lia Claxton — @lia_rayne7

Bulgaria: Kristina Plamenova — @kristina_plamenova

Cambodia: Manita Hang — @nita_hang

Cameroon: Monalisa Mouketey — @miss_universe_cameroon

Canada: Amelia Tu — @ameliatuteam

Cayman Islands: Chloe Powery-Doxey — @chloe.powerydoxey

Chile: Sofia Depassier — @sofiadepassier

China: Jiang Sichen — @alicejiang87

Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizábal — @mafearistizabalu

Costa Rica: Fernanda Rodríguez — @fernandarodriguezsc

Croatia: Arijana Podgajski — @arijanapodgajski

Curaçao: Gabriëla Dos Santos — @gabrieladdossantos

Czech Republic: Sára Mikulenková — @s.mikulenkova

Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez — @_andreinamart

Ecuador: Nayelhi González — @nay.egonzalez

El Salvador: Alejandra Guajardo — @aleguajardo_sv

Equatorial Guinea: Alba Isabel Obama — @alba_isabel_obama

Finland: Petra Hämäläinen — @hamalainen_petra

France: Floriane Bascou — @florianebascouoff

Germany: Soraya Kohlmann — @sorayakhlm

Ghana: Engracia Mofuman — @engraxiia

Great Britain: Noky Simbani — @nokysimbani

Greece: Korina Emmanouilidou — @korina_emmanouilidou

Guatemala: Ivana Batchelor — @ivana.batch

Haiti: Mideline Phelizor — @mideline_phelizor

Honduras: Rebeca Rodríguez — @reberodriguezm

Iceland: Hrafnhildur Haraldsdóttir — @hrafnhildurharalds

India: Divita Rai — @divitarai

Indonesia: Laksmi De-Neefe Suardana — @laksmideneefe

Italy: Virginia Stablum — @virginia.stablum

Jamaica: Toshami Calvin — @tsccalvin

Japan: Marybelen Sakamoto — @marybelen_sakamoto

Kazakhstan: Diana Tashimbetova — @diana.tashii

Korea: Hanna Kim — @hanna.ming

Kosovo: Roksana Ibrahimi — @roksanaibrahimi

Kyrgyzstan: Altynai Botoyarova — @botoyarova_altynai

Laos: Payengxa Lor — @payengxa.lor

Latvia: Kate Alexeeva — @kate.xeeva

Lebanon: Yasmina Zaytoun — @yasminazaytoun

Malaysia: Cheam Wei Yeng — @lesleycwyyy

Malta: Maxine Formosa — @maxine_formosagruppetta

Mauritius: Alexandrine Belle-Étoile — @alex.belleetoile

Mexico: Irma Miranda — @irmamirandav

Myanmar: Zar Li Moe — @zar.li.moe

Namibia: Cassia Sharpley — @cassiasharpley

Nepal: Sophiya Bhujel — @sophiyabhujel

Netherlands: Ona Moody — @onamoody

Nicaragua: Norma Huembes — @normahuembes

Nigeria: Hannah Iribhogbe — @tharealmontana22

Norway: Ida Hauan — @idahauan

Panama: Solaris Barba — @solarisbarbac

Paraguay: Lia Ashmore — @leleashmore

Peru: Alessia Rovegno — @alessiarovegno

Philippines: Celeste Cortesi — @celeste_cortesi

Poland: Aleksandra Klepaczka — @ola_klepaczka

Portugal: Telma Madeira — @telmamadeira

Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño — @ashleyanncarino

Russia: Anna Linnikova — @anna__linnikova

Saint Lucia: Sheris Paul — @sheris.pau

Seychelles: Gabriella Gonthier — @_gonthier_

Singapore: Carissa Yap — @ca.rissa

Slovak Republic: Karolina Michálčiková — @caroline_michalcik

South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri — @ndavi.nokerii

Spain: Alicia Faubel — @alicia.faubel

Switzerland: Alia Guindi — @aliaguindi_

Thailand: Anna Sueangam-iam — @annasnga_1o

The Bahamas: Angel Cartwright — @angeljcartwright

Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey — @tyajaneramey

Turkey: Aleyna Şirin — @aleynassirinn

Ukraine: Viktoria Apanasenko — @crystal.viktoria

United States: R'Bonney Gabriel — @rbonneynola

Uruguay: Carla Romero — @carlaromerovs

Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel — @amandadudamel

Vietnam: Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Châu — @ngocchau_612

More details on the 71st Miss Universe

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (India) is all set to crown her successor at the 71st Miss Universe 2022.

As per the pageants’ official website, the description of the event reads:

"The highly anticipated event will feature almost 90 women from around the globe vying for the job of Miss Universe, through the process of personal statements, in depth interviews and various categories including evening gown & swimwear."

It continues,

"The evening will culminate with the 70th Miss Universe, Harnaaz Sandhu, who brought the title back to India for the first time in twenty-one years, crowning her successor.”

For the first time ever, the pageant will be hosted by an all-women’s panel. Renowned American stylist Jeannie Mai-Jenkins and Miss Universe 2012 pageant queen Olivia Culpo will be the presenters of the prestigious evening.

The winner will be chosen from 16 semi-finalists, which will be decided through an online voting poll. A panel of judges, including Sweta Patel, Kathleen Ventrella, Myrka Dellanos, Emily Austin, Wendy Fitzwilliam, Ximena Navarrete, Olivia Jordan, Big Freedia, Olivia Quido, and Mara Martin, will choose the 2022 winner.

As stated above, the Miss Universe 2022 competition will air on The Roku Channel on January 14, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET and will be live-streamed on the pageant’s official YouTube channel.

