71st Miss Universe: Who are the top 16 women to qualify for the semi-finals?

The 71st Miss Universe pageant competition kicked off in style with 83 beautiful women from all across the world introducing themselves and their countries.

They were last seen competing in the preliminary round on Wednesday, January 11, which included a swimsuit round, an evening gown round, and more than 10 hours of interviews by the committee.

Since then, the voting to send one of these contestants directly to the semi-finals was live on Miss Universe’s website.16 talented women were chosen by the judges themselves to qualify for the semi-finals and represent their respective countries.

Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño (28) — @ashleyanncarino Haiti: Mideline Phelizor (27) — @mideline_phelizor Australia: Monique Riley (27) — @monique_missuniverseaustralia Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez (25) — @_andreinamart Laos: Payengxa Lor (21) — @payengxa.lor South Africa: Ndavi Nokeri (23) — @ndavi.nokerii Portugal: Telma Madeira (23) — @telmamadeira Canada: Amelia Tu (21)— @ameliatuteam Peru: Alessia Rovegno (24) — @alessiarovegno Trinidad and Tobago: Tya Jané Ramey (25) — @tyajaneramey Curaçao: Gabriëla Dos Santos (20) — @gabrieladdossantos India: Divita Rai (25) — @divitarai Venezuela: Amanda Dudamel (23) — @amandadudamel Spain: Alicia Faubel (26) — @alicia.faubel USA: R'Bonney Gabriel (28) — @rbonneynola Colombia: María Fernanda Aristizabál (25)— @mafearistizabalu

Top 5 Miss Universe semi-finalists

1) Puerto Rico: Ashley Cariño

Ashley works full-time at a bank and is a mathematics lecturer at the University of Belize. She is 26 years old and wants to improve mathematical literacy amongst women and children. She often volunteers at many after-school programs and hopes that the children will “be the change they want to see in the world.”

2) Haiti: Mideline Phelizor

Mideline Phelizor, 27, was bullied because she was tall but she decided to turn it into a modeling career. She is also a law student and runs her own modeling agency. Phelizor wants to work for children who lost their parents as she herself lost her mother at a young age.

3) Australia: Monique Riley

Riley currently holds a degree in creative industries with a focus in fashion and acting. Monique wants to create her own fashion line and is trying to establish herself as an actress.

She also teaches women boxing after herself facing a “terrifying encounter” with another man who tried to touch her. Riley disclosed on the Miss Universe stage that she took legal action against the accused, who went to jail for six months.

4) Dominican Republic: Andreína Martínez

25-year-old Andreína graduated from the City College of New York with a degree in psychology with Magna Cum Laude. Martínez interned at Capitol Hill with Senator Kristen Gillibrand and then began working at the Women’s Equality Center.

She wants to become the first female ambassador for the Dominican Republic. As a psychology student, Andreína wants to push women to their highest potential.

5) Laos: Payengxa Lor

Payengxa Lor, who learnt English all by herself, is the first contestant to reach the Miss Universe semi-finals for her country. She now works as a teacher and a motivational speaker. Lor says that access to education is difficult in her country, so she wants to inspire kids to educate themselves.

This year’s Miss Universe competition took place at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event was broadcasted live on the Roku channel at 8 pm ET. The 10-person- committee chose the semi-finalists and the finalists after a swimwear and evening gown round.

