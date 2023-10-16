Who was Kathleen Johnson Eyring? Health struggles explored as LDS leader's wife dies aged 82

Sister Kathleen Johnson Eyring, the wife of the Second Counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Henry Bennion Eyring, passed away in peace, surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 15, 2023. She was 82 years old and passed away in Bountiful, Utah. The reason for her demise has not been disclosed at the time of writing this article.

Kathleen and Henry met when both of them were attending summer school in Boston in 1961 and got married the very next year. Kathleen and Henry shared six children. She was described by her children as a talented and ambitious woman who was deeply devout in faith and prayer. Funeral arrangements were not yet finalized at the time of writing this article.

Kathleen Johnson Eyring was a loving mother and compassionate church member

Born on May 11, 1941, in San Francisco, Kathleen Johnson Eyring was extremely proficient in both sports and academics. Along with being the captain of her high school tennis team, she was also a valedictorian and student body president. According to a press release put out by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she was also described as an "outgoing and fun-loving young woman."

Following high school, she attended the University of California, Berkeley, and later a summer school in Boston in 1961. According to the press release, it was while attending a devotional during this time that she met Henry Bennion Eyring, who was studying at Harvard at the time. After a brief period of dating, the two got married at the Logan temple on July 19, 1962.

It was revealed in the press release that Kathleen Johnson Eyring's faith and spiritual devotion began steadily increasing. She was said to have prayed regularly at the Oakland Temple, California. The press release also noted that it was she who encouraged her husband to consider a prayerful change in his career while he was working at Stanford and serving as a Bishop in 1970.

Due to Kathleen Johnson Eyring's advice, Henry got a job as the president of Ricks College in Ohio. While in Ohio, the press release states that she and her family often enjoyed "skiing, golfing, and playing tennis." Henry became the Deputy Commissioner of Church Education in 1977, requiring Kathleen and his family to move to Utah.

Kathleen was described as a devoted wife and mother. She was the mother of six children, four boys and two daughters, Henry, Stuart, Matthew, John, Elizabeth, and Mary. She was also a grandmother and great-grandmother. Kathleen's son, Henry J. Eyring, stated in the press release that her concern was to always serve the heavenly father and his children. He further said:

"Mother is extraordinarily talented and ambitious."

Henry's sister, Elizabeth Eyring Peters, remembered her mother:

"Daily prayer was a clear evidence of her desire for us to be connected to heaven; because we are so spread in age it meant a separate prayer for each child."

Kathleen was a compassionate helper of the unfortunate (Image via Facebook/Come Unto Christ - UK)

Kathleen Johnson Eyring was very active regarding her responsibilities towards the church. She was a visiting teacher who taught lessons in church, provided editorial council to her husband, and also produced a congregation newsletter. She even published a young adult novel, which won a statewide prize in 1979.

Her son Matthew said that Kathleen had a "quiet compassion" for people who had experienced sadness and difficulty in their lives. He further explained:

"She would always seek out ‘the one’ without fanfare and help that person feel her love and the love of the Savior."

Kathleen Johnson Eyring stood by her husband's side when he was recovering from cancer and continued to do so when he ascended to the First Presidency. Around this time, her memory is said to have slowly started to fade, but her husband brought her into his office to read and rest. Henry said that it was she who made him want to be the "very best that I can be."

The press release concluded by describing her as a "woman who believed in the importance of education and faith."