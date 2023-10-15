How many children does Joan Vassos have? All about her family as 60-year-old shares about daughter after sudden exit from 'The Golden Bachelor'

Joan Vassos' abrupt self-elimination from The Golden Bachelor on its Thursday, October 12 episode stunned viewers of the show who had thought that Joan and retired restaurateur Gerry Turner were a sure-shot match made in heaven. Vassos had to leave the show, despite the progress she had made with Gerry, as she had to take care of her daughter.

After the show's airing, the 60-year-old private school administrator put out an Instagram story on October 12, thanking fans for the support she was being showered with. Joan Vassos had to abruptly leave the show after receiving a text from her daughter, who had just had a problematic c-section delivery. Joan Vassos is the mother of four children.

Joan Vassos has four children and is a grandmother of two

Joan Vassos, a 60-year-old Rockland, Maryland private school administrator, was described as "something special" on her profile on the ABC website. She is the mother of four kids and grandmother of two. The loving mom was married for 32 years to John Vassos, a CapX Solutions and BCE Corporation operator, before losing her husband to Pancreatic cancer.

Joan is the mother of four children she shared with her late husband. They are Nicholas Vassos, Erica Vassos, Luke Vassos, and Allison Joseph. According to the New Stars website, Nicholas is a 33-year-old Georgetown University graduate working as a business systems manager at American Family Insurance.

Erica is a 32-year-old American University graduate who teaches the third grade at The Woods Academy. Luke is a 26-year-old Marquette University graduate who was a high-school football captain and letter-winner. He now works in Okta as an SMB Account Executive – Emerging Markets. Joan's youngest daughter is 29-year-old Alisson, who holds the president position at the Itty Bitty Boutique.

Apart from working in Landon School in the Alumni Relations and Annual Giving postings, Joan Vassos' Linkedin also states that she works as an interior designer in Metropolitan Interiors, LLC. She also worked for eight years as a part-time Special Projects Consultant at The Association of Independent Schools of Greater Washington.

Joan Vassos' ABC website profile states that she likes to hang out with her dog, cook delicious meals, and listen to Elton John. She is also at her happiest when visiting the beach with her family.

Joan and Gerry's heartbreaking saga

Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, is a 72-year-old retired restaurateur, father of two daughters, and grandfather of two granddaughters, who resides in Indiana. He married his high school sweetheart for 43 years before her abrupt passing in 2017. Six years after his wife's passing, Gerry was out to "find a love that will stand the test of time."

Turner immediately liked Vassos after the latter recited a self-made poem during the group date talent show. The poem won Joan Vassos a one-on-one dinner date with Gerry Turner. Vassos said she felt fortunate to have been chosen and never thought he would pick her.

During the date, Gerry and Joan talked about the difficulties of dating after the passing of their partners. Vassos said:

"I had a really hard time leaving home, I have a lot of responsibilities back at home. I have a daughter who just had a baby 15 days ago—a C-section, not an easy delivery, not an easy baby."

She added:

"But for the first time in my life, I thought, 'I am really going to do something for myself, because I think I'm ready and this is an opportunity that I just can't let go."

After Joan spoke, Gerry immediately made a toast to Joan and told her he was excited to spend time with her. Gerry said:

"When I talk to Joan, I feel like it's the first step on a very strong connection."

Gerry Turner offered Joan Vassos his rose, and Joan immediately accepted. The couple hugged and shared a kiss. Joan said that Gerry seemed like somebody she could have a future with. Viewers of the show were enamored with their connection. However, the following day after her date, Joan received a text from her daughter, who had just had a baby, and sadly, she had to leave.

Joan sat down with Gerry in the morning and told him that their connection was deep and that it was the first time that it had happened to her since the passing of her husband. However, she said that things haven't gotten any better back home since she's been here. She said:

"I got a text this morning, and I think that I need to go home and be a mom right now."

Her voice was breaking as she added:

"So as much as I don't want to leave, and I don't want to leave our journey, I got to be a parent."

Joan's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Gerry Turner said that they both shared a moral compass and that she was making the right decision. He said he understood, and both of them hugged, saying they would miss each other, leaving him in tears. She took to Instagram on October 12 to thank her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.