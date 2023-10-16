Suzanne Somers net worth: Multi-million fortune explored as 'Three's Company' star dies aged 76

Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15, 2023, after battling cancer for many years, reported PEOPLE. She was 76 years old at the time of her death. Somers appeared on TV shows like Three's Company and Step by Step, contributing to her net worth, which was $100 million, as per Parade.

Suzanne's publicist, R. Couri Hay, revealed to Page Six that she had been struggling with breast cancer for around 23 years. Hay said that Somers was surrounded by her family members at the time of her death, adding:

"They will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly. A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month."

Talk show host Leeza Gibbons also shared a Facebook post, where she wrote how everyone loved Somers. She added:

"Suzanne Somers was so many things to her friends and fans but most of all, she was Alan's wife, having rarely spent a few hours, much less a few nights apart. Their love story did not follow a straight line, nor did her career. She made her own rules, broke the ones which didn't fit and never failed to try new things that had never been done before."

Suzanne's survivors include her husband Alan Hamel, son Bruce Somers, stepchildren Stephen and Leslie, two siblings, two granddaughters, and four step-grandchildren.

Suzanne Somers earned a lot of wealth from her successful career

Suzanne Somers was known for her performances in many films and TV shows. This helped her to earn a lot of wealth and her net worth was $100 million, as per CelebrityNetWorth.

Somers was popular for her performance as Chrissy Snow in The Three's Company in 1977. She was initially paid $5,000 for each episode in the first four seasons. The pay increased to $30,000 by the fifth season, when her character gained recognition among the public.

She eventually demanded $150,000 at one point from the show producers and ABC executives. However, the producers refused to pay her the amount, and her character was removed from the show. Somers later filed a $2 million lawsuit against ABC, but received only $30,000.

Somers also recalled the experience in an interview, saying that men are paid more on shows which have not been very successful and she was expecting the same considering that she was successful. She spoke on the aftermath of her removal from the show and said:

"My career was dead, because the public got mad at me for being greedy. And I was portrayed as greedy. And really what I was asking for I still think I deserved it."

Suzanne Somers was also featured in the infomercials for Thighmaster. Detailed information about her earnings is not available but she contributed to making the product successful, which held a record of $100 million in sales at one point.

She also owned several properties over the years. She was initially residing at a house on Palm Springs since the '70s which was sold for $8.5 million in 2021. She then purchased another house with her husband Alan Hamel for $2.3 million in 1999.

Suzanne Somers also participated in the 20th season of Dancing with the Stars. Her noted film appearances include American Graffiti, It Happened at Lakewood Manor, The Nutty Professor, and more.