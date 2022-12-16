Who is Katrina Kincade? Meet first Muslim woman to represent Massachusetts in Miss America 2023

Miss America 2023 brought together some brilliant new additions to this year's competition, including the first Muslim woman to represent the Bay State of Massachusetts, Katrina Kincade. When she won the pageant earlier to claim a spot in the top completion, it created a widespread buzz. She recently appeared at the Mohegan Sun to fight for the top prize. Despite not finishing in the top 10, Kincade has created history.

An award-winning journalist at WBZ-TV, Katrina has done many things that would add immensely to her CV. She was a Special Olympics volunteer and mental health advocate while working as a journalist. She is a graduate of American University in D.C. with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sociology.

More about Katrina Kincade and her goals

Katrina Kincade's biggest claim to fame would be becoming the first Muslim woman to win the prestigious title of Miss Massachusetts and compete in the Miss America pageant. Speaking ahead of the competition at Mohegan Sun, Katrina said:

"It feels great - it's just an honor...I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."

Her family was also present at the scene to support her. Her father commented:

"It is surreal...We have been on this journey for a little over 10 years....She made it here. And if nothing else… this was the dream come true...What I want folks at home to know is that Katrina is exactly who she appears to be...I'm looking forward to giving her a hug and letting her know how proud I am of her."

One of the more eye-catching things about Kincade's Miss America 2023 appearance was her striking yellow dress, which was labeled by many as the best dress in the competition.

According to reports, she designed the dress herself when she was only 13 years old—coming to this stage wearing it was a distant dream that eventually saw the light of day.

Her family said that they were super pleased with her competing for the big prize, even though she did not make it to the top 10 of the competition.

Katrina's sister-in-law, Ashley Kincade, said:

"You're disappointed, but you're also just so happy for her that she was able to be on that stage tonight...Like she is truly homegrown, homebred...She is so happy to represent Massachusetts."

One of Katrina Kincade's main objectives in the beauty pageant was to break the beauty stereotypes that have dominated in the decades before. She said she was proud that the beauty standards have become more inclusive over the years, deviating from the stereotypical "recognizing blonde, blue-eyed beauties."

Kincade said:

"We always say America is such a melting pot of people and diversity and I like to represent that...I like to tell stories from people who look like me, but also people who haven't been up here."

Katrina Kincade has started a revolution that will be very useful for future generations of minorities in the state.

