Miss America 2023 top 5: Which rank did the finalists finish in?

Miss America 2023 received her crown this Thursday, September 23, at 10.42 pm ET! After an intense battle, the contestants from each state and district were reduced to 11, and finally, five women advanced to the final question-answer round. Miss USA 2022 Emma Boyles conducted the final round, where they were asked questions on handling various important roles and sensitive press issues.

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke became Miss America in 2023 and received a $50K scholarship. Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith became the show's first runner-up, winning a $25K scholarship. Miss Texas Averie Bishop became the second runner-up and won $20K scholarships. Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch was titled the third runner-up, winning a $15K scholarship. Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis became the fourth runner-up for Miss America 2023 title and won $10K in scholarship.

The top 5 finalists of the Miss America 2023 pageant come from diverse backgrounds

1) Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke

Miss Wisconsin Grace Stanke, now Miss America 2023, is a nuclear engineering student at the University of Wisconsin. She advocates for environmental causes through her initiative Clean Energy, Clean Future, and her pageant talent is playing the violin, which she has been into for the past 12 years. She impressed the judges with her statement that any of her comments were hers and not the Miss America organization's.

Grace is the third woman from Wisconsin to win the Miss America title.

2) Miss New York Taryn Delanie Smith

25-year-old Taryn Delanie Smith is a Saint John's University graduate. She works at the Support Our Shelters Social Initiative organization and is a professional media creator. Taryn wants to host a weekly segment on the Good Morning America show and wants to run her own NGO to support homeless women.

She has previously interned at the France-Amériques organization and worked as the store manager of DOLCE BLEU for three years.

3) Miss Texas Averie Bishop

25-year-old Averie Bishop is the first Filipino-American woman to win the Miss Texas title. She is a first-generation law student at Southern Methodist University and was named Dallas' council member.

She aims to help children in third-world countries by providing them free education through her NGO, The Tulong Foundation. She is also a popular Tik-Tok star with more than 800,000 followers.

4) Miss West Virginia Elizabeth Lynch

Elizabeth Lynch recently graduated from West Virginia University with a Master of Science in Food and Nutritional Science. She received her summa cum laude graduate degree from Delaware State University. She is deeply involved in spreading agricultural literacy in the Appalachian region.

Elizabeth is the winner of the Evelyn Talbott Memorial Award, the Dr. Donald J Horvath Memorial Scholarship Award, and the Circle of Hearts Miana Steward Memorial Award for her continuous service to the Agricultural Society. As a WVU graduate research assistant, Elizabeth conducted agriculture extension workshops across the USA.

5) Miss Georgia Kelsey Hollis

22-year-old Kelsey Hollis is a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and she has interned for VFL Films and the SEC Network. Hollis wants to start a career in sports psychology and open her own business. She often volunteers for several organizations and runs her own NGO, TAABS: Teaching Autism Awareness by Siblings.

Miss America 2023 competition took place in the Mohegan Sun casino on December 15, 2022.

