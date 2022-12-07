"What was the thought process?: Internet in disbelief as woman inspired by Amber Luke gets her eyeballs tattooed 

Ananya Peterson, a law student, got her eyes tattooed after being inspired by Australian model Amber Luke. The Belfast-native was regretful over not listening to her seven-year-old child who expressed concern over the same. Netizens have since taken to social media to slam Peterson for her actions as she revealed that she went blind after the procedure.

Kat @feneptune_ @DailyLoud i have so many questions?? what was the thought process?? the tattoo artist just said yeah sure okay?? what was the thought process?? @DailyLoud i have so many questions?? what was the thought process?? the tattoo artist just said yeah sure okay?? what was the thought process?? https://t.co/fR2XbP7Ao7

Ananya Peterson was in awe of Amber Luke, an influencer who got her eyeballs tattooed a vivid blue. Unfortunately, the latter went blind for three weeks but got her vision back. However, Peterson was not lucky as it seems like she has lost her sight for good.

In an interview with Kennedy News, Ananya Peterson revealed that she initially decided to get only one eye tattooed after thinking that if she ends up going blind “at least I’ve got the other eye.” Peterson added:

“My daughter told me that I didn’t want to do that [the tattoo] asking, ‘What if you go blind?’ She wasn’t on board with it at all.”

Ananya Peterson is a law student and mother of one (Image via Kennedy News)

The Northern Ireland-woman has since revealed that she is at risk of developing cataracts. She revealed:

“I don’t have 20/20 vision anymore. From a distance, I can’t see features on faces. If I didn’t have my eyeballs tattooed, I wouldn’t be having this problem. Even today I woke up with more floaters in my eyes. And that is dangerous.”

Netizens react to Amber Luke fan's eye tattoo experience

Internet users did not feel sorry for Ananya Peterson and bashed the mother-of-one that she should have done her research prior to getting her eyes tattooed. A few tweets read:

lisa @Ireland1973Lisa @exavierpope This should be turned into a PSA like the eggs in the pan against drugs . Don’t tattoo your eyes if you want to keep your sight . @exavierpope This should be turned into a PSA like the eggs in the pan against drugs . Don’t tattoo your eyes if you want to keep your sight .

𝖁𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐𝕱𝖑𝖆𝖌Ⓐ𝖗𝖙🏴‍☠️ @blackflagart @nypost Well shit it's almost like you're not supposed to inject ink into your eyes who would have ever thought @nypost Well shit it's almost like you're not supposed to inject ink into your eyes who would have ever thought

Hey JUDE @HeyJUDE65796242 @nypost I wish I had listened to my 7 year old daughter. Said the law student. @nypost I wish I had listened to my 7 year old daughter. Said the law student.

Mick @CliftonsOwn @nypost Wait, putting ink in your eyes didn’t turn out well? @nypost Wait, putting ink in your eyes didn’t turn out well?

FootySF @footysf @exavierpope Yikes. Face tattoos always a bad idea. Always think of Chris Rock's take (paraphrasing here), "All face tattoos say the same thing - you didn't get the job!" @exavierpope Yikes. Face tattoos always a bad idea. Always think of Chris Rock's take (paraphrasing here), "All face tattoos say the same thing - you didn't get the job!"

That_Jedi_Scum @ThatJediScum @exavierpope The only person I’ve ever heard of tattooing their eyeballs was a young man in prison on Lock Up. That was enough for me to understand *that* would not be a good idea. @exavierpope The only person I’ve ever heard of tattooing their eyeballs was a young man in prison on Lock Up. That was enough for me to understand *that* would not be a good idea.

Ananya Peterson suffered from swollen eyelids prior to going blind

The Amber Luke inspired law-student’s jarring experience did not have a difficult beginning. Months after getting her right eye tattooed blue, she suffered no complications. She simply suffered from dryness and headaches. In December 2020, she decided to take the plunge and get her left eyeball tattooed purple.

Sadly, in December 2021, things took a turn. The Amber Luke fan woke up one day with swollen eyelids, which she claimed looked like she had gone “five rounds with Mike Tyson.” She went on to check herself into the hospital as symptoms worsened.

Ananya Peterson revealed in the interview that although she is “on the mend” she is still “on the verge of going blind.” She added:

“If I could go back in time, I would have done one black [eye tattoo] and left it. I would have done one black. Absolutely.”

The Amber Luke admirer claimed to be supported by her law university, who is providing her with material to make reading easier. Peterson also seems to be maintaining high spirits. She expressed that she told her daughter not to care about other people’s opinions as they are “just ordinary people like you.”

Amber Luke addresses Ananya Peterson’s eye tattoo experience

The body modification fanatic took to her Instagram account to share that she was “heartbroken” to hear about Peterson’s experience. Amber Luke added that she decided to ink her eyes solely for herself and “never” to “influencer anyone.”

Luke added that she decided to ink her body to “reinvent” herself into someone she is proud to be.

The influencer then urged her followers to do their research before getting such procedures done.

Poll : 0 votes