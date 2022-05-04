Who is Katrina Scott? All about the first-ever visibly pregnant model to pose for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

American fitness trainer Katrina Scott is breaking stereotypes set for pregnancy.

The 38-year-old personality is the first visibly pregnant woman ever to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue of May 2022, where she can be seen flaunting her baby bump.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the magazine shared a picture of Scott in a bikini and a note from the model and pregnant mother.

Expressing her gratitude, Scott told how women are expected to hide their pregnancy and bounce back to their regular bodies. They are always expected to behave "Selfless, Vulnerable, and Strong."

She added that she wishes to represent every woman who is expecting and said how their "bodies and minds are capable of extraordinary things."

In the post, the magazine hailed the groundbreaking shoot as a "Major moment."

"From Rookie of the Year in 2021 to the FIRST EVER visibly pregnant woman in the SI Swimsuit Issue, @katrinascott continues to show up and make waves!"

Derek Kettela photographed Katrina Scott, who had her hair and cosmetics done by Riad Azar and Jodie Boland.

All you need to know about Katrina Scott

Born on November 4, 1983, Katrina Scott is a native of New Hampshire, USA. She is a fitness guru and co-founder of the YouTube health and fitness channel Tone It Up with her friend and business partner, Karena Dawn. Their comprehensive health brand spawned the Bravo reality series Toned Up in 2014.

She went on to work at a variety of fitness clubs after getting her bachelor's degree in health science with a minor in nutrition, earning certifications as a master trainer along the way. She started creating YouTube videos from that point on.

Additionally, she assisted in creating Jane Fonda's "Prime Time" exercise DVD system.

In her personal life, she and Brian Scott married on their tenth anniversary in 2015, after dating for ten years. Stephen, her older brother, is a photographer.

Professionally, Katrina walked the runway for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit display at Miami Swim Week in July 2021 while undergoing IVF.

She'd had a surgical hysteroscopy operation and hormone therapies only a few weeks previously.

While talking to outlet Today, Katrina Scott revealed that she was hesitant when the magazine called to ask her to participate.

"I didn't feel ready — [the] amount of swelling and hormones, the amount of things that were happening [with my body], but I said, "I'm going to agree to this even though this is such a crazy time in my body."'

Katrina already has a three-year-old daughter named Isabelle.

Edited by Suchitra