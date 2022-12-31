Who is Keiichi Iwasaki? Meet the Japanese magician from America’s Got Talent: All-Stars 2023

NBC's America's Got Talent (AGT) is all set to premiere with its latest spin-off series titled AGT: All Stars (America's Got Talent: All-Stars) in less than a week. The talent show will introduce viewers to 60 former acts who have previously appeared in other editions and made a lasting impression on the judges and viewers.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere on Monday night, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on NBC. There will be a variety of acts that will grace the stage vying for the championship once again. From ventriloquists, magicians, poets, singers, musicians, dancers, dangerous acts, novelty acts to aerial acts, the famed reality Tv competition show will feature a variety of talents.

The official synopsis for AGT: All Stars (America's Got Talent: All-Stars) reads,

"America's Got Talent: All-Stars, a new extension of the powerhouse hit series, features winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of "America's Got Talent" and "Got Talent" franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title."

Among the 60 former contestants returning is Japanese magician Keiichi Iwasaki. He appeared in season 15 of Britain's Got Talent, and he made it till the semi-finals, but sadly he didn't advance to the next round and was eliminated during the judges' votes.

With little to no time left for the forthcoming series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about the Japanese magician.

Keiichi Iwasaki from America's Got Talent: All-Stars received Ant & Dec's Golden Buzzer

Keiichi Iwasaki appeared during season 15 of Britain's Got Talent and wowed the judges and audience with his magical performance. He performed a chopstick trick where he put it through his took it out from his mouth and nose.

He also brought the hosts, Ant and Dec, onto the stage and asked them to shuffle a pack of cards and choose a random card. Each time they chose a random card, he already had it in his hands spinning. He also levitated a ring.

The judges were wowed by his performance and gave I'm three yeses. Before he could get his fourth yes, Ant & Dec ran onto the stage and pressed their Golden Buzzer for him. They sent him directly to the Quarter Finals, where he wowed everyone again and advanced to the semi-finals. Sadly, he didn't make it past that round and was eliminated.

In 2018, he also participated in Spain's Got Talent and made it to the grand finale. However, he didn't win and came in 10th. He also participated in Bulgaria's Got Talent in May 2021 and made it to the finale. In December 2021, he participated in Germany's Got Talent and made it to the finale, where he placed 7th.

He is returning to America's Got Talent: All-Starshoping to take home the coveted trophy this season. Keiichi has over 14k followers on his Instagram profile and often uploads posts about his performances and videos of him performing.

America's Got Talent: All-Stars will premiere only on NBC on Monday night (January 2, 2023) at 8 pm ET. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

