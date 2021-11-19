Who was Keith Allison? Tributes pour in as former 'Paul Revere & the Raiders' star dies at 79

Singer and guitarist of the Paul Revere & the Raiders, Keith Allison, has recently passed away. Keith has worked with Ringo Starr, the Monkees, and the Beach Boys throughout his career.

The band confirmed the passing of Keith Allison through an official statement. It mentioned that all the members of the Raider family are heartbroken and that Keith will always be a Raider.

PaulRevereRaiders @PRandR

8/26/42-11/17/21 Sad to announce Raider, Songwriter, Musician, & Actor Keith Allison has passed away.8/26/42-11/17/21 facebook.com/10004424116876… Sad to announce Raider, Songwriter, Musician, & Actor Keith Allison has passed away.8/26/42-11/17/21 facebook.com/10004424116876…

The band members sent their condolences to Keith’s family. They added that he was a good friend, everyone loved him and his presence will always be missed.

Allison’s cause of death currently remains unknown and family members are yet to issue an official statement. He was 79 years old at the time of his death.

Everything to know about Keith Allison

Keith Allison was a popular musician and was known as a member of the rock band Paul Revere & the Raiders. He was also a guitarist on Monkees recordings during their album sessions and co-wrote a psychedelic rock tune on The Birds, the Bees & the Monkees with Mike Nesmith, titled Auntie’s Municipal Court.

Keith Allison records his debut single "I Ain't Blaming You" in 1966 in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty Images)

Allison became a well-known face during the mid-60s and performed regularly on the teen-variety-program, Where the Action Is. Keith then started recording the first of the singles. Two of those appeared on the Warner Bros' label in 1965, along with five discs on Columbia Records and one on Amy label.

He then released a solo album, In Action, in 1967, featuring his composition, Freeborn Man. It also had songs by Monkees songwriters and covers of I’m a Believer and I Wanna Be Free.

Keith Allison then joined Paul Revere & the Raiders and appeared on their albums, Hard ‘N’ Heavy and Alias Pink Puzz in 1969. The artist then produced his composition, Golden Girls Sometimes for the Raiders, in 1972.

Allison also reunited the Monkees alumni for the Dolenz, Jones, Boyce & Hart album and tour in 1976 and joined as a bassist.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

He continued to compose, perform and collaborate with artists like Johnny Rivers, Jerry Lee Lewis, Alice Cooper, and more. He then played with the Waddy Wachtel Band and also did some work as an actor.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan