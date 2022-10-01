Who was Keith Wonderboy Johnson? Gospel music singer passes away at the age of 50 

American gospel singer Keith Wonderboy Johnson has passed away. The celebrated musician was 50 years old at the time of his death. The reason behind his demise remains unknown.

News of the Be Right singer’s passing was first reported by Black Gospel Radio and Larry Reid Live on social media. The singer reportedly passed away on September 30 at his residence located in Brooklyn, New York.

Reports of his passing were confirmed by Instagram tributes given by Wonderboy’s fellow singer’s Ted Winn, Titus Showers, and Pastor E. Dewey Smith.

Comedian 2trillion was one of the first celebrities to pay tribute to Keith Wonderboy Johnson. He described the singer as his “friend friend… like I knew him knew him.” The duo reportedly lived by the mantra of “NO JUDGEMENT.”

The comedian seemed to struggle with coming to terms with his friend’s passing, and he expressed in his Instagram caption that he hoped his death was simply a social media hoax. He added:

“Please call me Homie … they always sayin folk dead on social media … please call me Potna at any time … I’ll answer the phone, I promise … we was supposed to hang next month …”

The reason behind Johnson’s death has not been revealed. However, sources claim that the musician was suffering from fatal health intricacies at the time of his passing.

Keith Wonderboy Johnson won six Stellar Awards in his illustrious career

Keith Wonderboy Johnson launched his career in music in 1998 after releasing his first solo album, Through the Storm. Since then, the gospel singer has released over 14 albums. 11 of the singer’s albums made the Billboard Gospel Album charts, with his other tracks making it to the Independent Albums and Heatseekers charts.

He was signed to many labels including World Wide Gospel, Worldwide, Verity, Central South and Blacksmoke. During his career in music, the gospel singer won six Stellar Awards and was also nominated twice for the Dove Awards.

The Chilly Winds singer was born on May 17, 1972 in Brooklyn. Although the singer goes by the stage name Keith Wonderboy Johnson, he was born Keith Lamar Johnson. Johnson has an older sister named Sonya. He is a divorcee and is the father of two children, Elyse and Brianna Johnson. Details about his ex-wife remain unknown.

Sources claim that the singer boasted a net worth of one to five million dollars.

Netizens pay tribute to Keith Wonderboy Johnson

Followers of the musician took to social media to express their sadness over the loss of the gospel singer. Many paid tribute to the Afterwhile singer and shared their condolences with the musician’s family. A few comments online read:

Netizens pay tribute to Keith Wonderboy Johnson (Image via keithwonderboyjohnson/Instagram)

Netizens pay tribute to Keith Wonderboy Johnson (Image via keithwonderboyjohnson/Instagram)

Singer Titus Showers claimed that he spent a lot of time with Keith Wonderboy Johnson during the pandemic. He wrote:

“What a blessing it was to share that time together getting to know more about each other.”

E. Dewey Smith paid tribute to the singer through social media as well. He posted a picture of himself alongside the singer and wrote in his caption:

“Man, this is incredibly sad!!! @keithwonderboyjohnson has been graciously kind toward me for over 20 years!! He’s supported & connected me with his friends for many years & made SURE that I met @harveywatkinsjr!!!”

Singer Ted Winn told his followers that he was “in shock and disbelief.” He also described the singer as a “talented artist who always had a smile!” Winn went on to share his condolences to Johnson’s family and friends.

