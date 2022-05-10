Steve Crown Accident: Gospel artiste provides update after being hospitalized 

Nigerian gospel singer Steve Crown recently took to Instagram to share how he narrowly escaped a fatal car accident. The artiste did not reveal details of the accident. However, he shared pictures and videos of the aftermath on Monday. His devoted followers are now praying for his speedy recovery.

In the Instagram post, Steve Crown was lying on a hospital bed before getting a scan done. His neck was supported with braces. The You Are Great singer also shared pictures of his Mercedes vehicle severely damaged in the crash.

The gospel singer praised God in the video and sang his new track, Your Love, which features Tope Alabi. Crown wrote in the caption:

Followers were grateful that the singer survived the car crash. They wrote in the comment section:

Steve Crown followers praise God for surviving the car crash 1/2 (Image via steve_crown_official/Instagram)

Where was Steve Crown born?

The singer and music director was born in Abuja, Nigeria. Steve Crown became interested in music from the young age of four. When he was eight years old, he joined the Saint John’s Anglican Church’s choir. Since then, he has also taken part in the club Deacon Kids Band.

The gospel artist became famous after releasing the song You Are Great. It went on to become a hit in the gospel music industry. Now, he travels worldwide to sing God Praise songs at concerts. He has also created music videos to spread the message of God to the world.

Along with being a well-known musician, he founded Lakelight Entertainment, of which he is currently the President. According to Legit, the company was created for youngsters to find peace in their lives and save the souls that have sinned. It also teaches the youth to work hard to achieve their goals and discover God's Greatness.

Speaking about his process of creating music, he revealed in an interview:

“I ask myself questions on the existence of man. I ask myself how creation, sun, birds, and sea came about. Everything is just perfect. Time and season come and go without failing. I have asked myself questions about miracles. You see someone who had a problem and the problem was solved, just because he called upon Jesus.”

He also explained to the Daily Sun that his famous track You Are Great was created after he began wondering who made God. While explaining the same, he said:

“I felt that God who we can’t tell who created must be feared. He is just way too much for us to comprehend, and that is how You Are Great came about. Most prophets of old wrote about Him, but there is much more about Him that a human being can describe.”

Sources claim that the gospel singer remains hospitalized. One can expect the popular artiste to give updates on his Instagram.

