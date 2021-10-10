Who was Shawn McLemore? Tributes pour in as gospel singer passes away at 54

Gospel star Shawn McLemore is no more. McLemore’s wife, Rhonda McLemore, shared the news through Instagram on October 9. Rhonda shared a picture of her husband along with a message. She added towards the end that more details are yet to be revealed.
The gospel community has been looking over the singer for the last few months. They organized a benefit concert in April 2021 at Houston’s neighbourhood of Faith Church and other places.
Singer James Fortune talked to Shawn McLemore once and announced to donate $7,500 for the singer while he was going through health challenges. Shawn was so touched that he broke down in tears. Following the news of his death, fans paid tribute on social media.
The star is survived by his wife and daughter, Sharon McLemore. Details about his funeral are yet to be shared.
About Shawn McLemore in brief
Born Shawn Lamont McLemore on May 3, 1967, he was a well-known Gospel musician. He made his debut with Wait on Him by Verity Records in 1997, and it remained in the 33rd position of the Billboard magazine Gospel Albums chart.
His second album, titled Sunday Morning: The Live Experience, was released in 2007, followed by the third, Stand: The Shawn Mac Project, in 2010. His fourth album was named One Percent Miracle: Any Minute Now and released in 2011. All three of them were not big hits like his first release.
Shawn was born in Los Angeles and reared in church as a child. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.
Shawn McLemore’s cause of death explored
Despite being so popular, Shawn McLemore had some health-related issues and faced them throughout his life.
McLemore’s situation went from bad to worse, and he had to be admitted to the hospital. He even suffered a heart attack in 2011. Since then, he has been fighting for his health, and his song, One Percent Miracle, described his situation.
However, his cause of death is unknown, and he could have possibly died because of his illness. An official statement from his family and friends is awaited, and details will be revealed once they get back to normal.