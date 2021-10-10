Who was Shawn McLemore? Tributes pour in as gospel singer passes away at 54

Gospel star Shawn McLemore is no more. McLemore’s wife, Rhonda McLemore, shared the news through Instagram on October 9. Rhonda shared a picture of her husband along with a message. She added towards the end that more details are yet to be revealed.

The gospel community has been looking over the singer for the last few months. They organized a benefit concert in April 2021 at Houston’s neighbourhood of Faith Church and other places.

Singer James Fortune talked to Shawn McLemore once and announced to donate $7,500 for the singer while he was going through health challenges. Shawn was so touched that he broke down in tears. Following the news of his death, fans paid tribute on social media.

Pastor Chris @chriswwright1 My very best friend, 54 yr old nationally known recording artist Shawn McLemore just passed this life today from a long battle with diabetes. I’ve slept by his hospice bedside for the past two weeks. God has spoken and farewell my friend #RIPBigMac Chris~ My very best friend, 54 yr old nationally known recording artist Shawn McLemore just passed this life today from a long battle with diabetes. I’ve slept by his hospice bedside for the past two weeks. God has spoken and farewell my friend #RIPBigMacChris~ https://t.co/5F7wriMKt2

Brandon J @BrandonJSings The Gifted & Anointed Gospel Singer Shawn Mclemore has unfortunately passed away. Anytime I ran into him at various concerts/events, he was always so kind and humble. Ms. Rhonda, I’m very sorry for your loss. Sending my love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. ♥️🙏🏽 The Gifted & Anointed Gospel Singer Shawn Mclemore has unfortunately passed away. Anytime I ran into him at various concerts/events, he was always so kind and humble. Ms. Rhonda, I’m very sorry for your loss. Sending my love, thoughts and prayers to you and your family. ♥️🙏🏽 https://t.co/u82r1xuX3Y

Alex Porter 🇵🇷 @Alex_PorterEnt This just hit me hard. I am not ok right now. It is with great sorrow that one of my biggest mentors and brother, the legendary gospel singer Shawn Mclemore has passed away and gone on to be with the Lord. Please pray for the family. Rest with God big bro. 🙏🏽🕊🥺 This just hit me hard. I am not ok right now. It is with great sorrow that one of my biggest mentors and brother, the legendary gospel singer Shawn Mclemore has passed away and gone on to be with the Lord. Please pray for the family. Rest with God big bro. 🙏🏽🕊🥺 https://t.co/aXvUJZn7OZ

Majic 102.1 FM @Majic1021 Condolences to the McLemore family as Houston's own gospel legend Shawn McLemore has passed away. bit.ly/3oOyY1t Condolences to the McLemore family as Houston's own gospel legend Shawn McLemore has passed away. bit.ly/3oOyY1t

The star is survived by his wife and daughter, Sharon McLemore. Details about his funeral are yet to be shared.

About Shawn McLemore in brief

Born Shawn Lamont McLemore on May 3, 1967, he was a well-known Gospel musician. He made his debut with Wait on Him by Verity Records in 1997, and it remained in the 33rd position of the Billboard magazine Gospel Albums chart.

His second album, titled Sunday Morning: The Live Experience, was released in 2007, followed by the third, Stand: The Shawn Mac Project, in 2010. His fourth album was named One Percent Miracle: Any Minute Now and released in 2011. All three of them were not big hits like his first release.

Shawn was born in Los Angeles and reared in church as a child. He was 54 years old at the time of his death.

Shawn McLemore’s cause of death explored

Shawn McLemore with Annilia W. Mosley (Image via annilialw/Twitter)

Despite being so popular, Shawn McLemore had some health-related issues and faced them throughout his life.

McLemore’s situation went from bad to worse, and he had to be admitted to the hospital. He even suffered a heart attack in 2011. Since then, he has been fighting for his health, and his song, One Percent Miracle, described his situation.

However, his cause of death is unknown, and he could have possibly died because of his illness. An official statement from his family and friends is awaited, and details will be revealed once they get back to normal.

