Who is Matthew Adesuyan? All about Shanina Shaik's boyfriend as Australian model is set to welcome first child

Shanina Shaik and her boyfriend Matthew Adesuyan are ready to welcome their first child together. Shaik revealed the news in an Instagram post on Sunday where she shared a few pictures of herself cradling her growing baby bump and wrote:

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mum. I have always wanted you for as long as I can remember, and at times my patience was tested. The timing had to be right, and I can say with confidence that I am ready to be your guide, your protector and your best friend.”

She continued and said,

“As each month goes by during this precious journey of pregnancy, I am learning what the role of being a mother entails. I worry a lot, especially about your well being and development. It’s a feeling that I’ve never experienced before, not even about myself. I would do anything for you, be anything for you and sacrifice anything for you.”

Shaik wrote that she wants to raise her baby like her mother raised her and wants the child to be kind, caring, thoughtful, and be the best version of themselves. She wishes to guide her child to dream big, work hard, live life with passion and reach their goals. She concluded the post by writing that she cannot wait to meet her baby.

Everything known about Shanina Shaik’s boyfriend

Matthew Adesuyan is the head of a record label (Image via bausmatthew/Instagram)

Matthew Adesuyan is the head of the record label, Bad Habit, in Los Angeles. His LinkedIn profile states that he is the CEO and author of the MADEBUYUS organization.

Matthew previously worked as an imaginative chef in Los Angeles from 2012 to 2016. He joined Loyola Marymount University in 2009. Further details about his family, career, and educational background are still unknown.

Adesuyan is active on Instagram with around 10,500 followers. His posts mostly feature him with famous artists from the entertainment industry.

He has been in a relationship with Shaik since 2020. The latter is a famous model who made her debut by walking over eight shows in New York City during the Autumn/Winter 2009 season. She has also appeared in catalogs for Macy’s, Alloy, Avon, Intermix, and Urban Outfitters, among others.

Shanina Shaik expresses her feelings about becoming a mother

While speaking to a news outlet recently, Shanina Shaik stated that she has witnessed a lot of changes in her body and surroundings, and that her pregnancy has been a pleasant, healthy, and amazing experience. She said,

“I’ve been quite lucky and I’m just excited to finally share the news. It is quite exciting for myself and my partner and our families as well.”

The 31-year-old said that she is currently in her second trimester and it is now getting harder for her to hide her baby bump. Shanina disclosed that she and Matthew know the sex of the child, although they will reveal the details later. She further mentioned that he partner is happy as he is going to become a father.

“He’s just excited to share this experience together as well. We’re very much in love, and to bring a beautiful life into this world is quite special.”

As she began the preparation to welcome the baby earlier this year, Shaik took advice from all her girlfriends who have had babies. She will also share some advice and other tips and tricks she learned during her pregnancy in an hour-long Amazon Live session on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.

Shanina Shaik will also showcase a few of her favorite products she bought from Amazon during her pregnancy, including Belly Buds.

Edited by Saman