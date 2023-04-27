Who is Ken Goldin? Meet the lead star of Netflix’s King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Netflix will release its transactional television series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch on Netflix on Friday, April 28, 2023. Through King of Collectibles: Goldin Touch, viewers see everything that happens in the world of rare sports cards and collectibles with Ken Goldin, the world's most famous expert.

Like with Ken Goldin Auctions, the upcoming six-episode series will also explore how a hobby can become a multibillion-dollar business. It will show viewers how stars and athletes come to Goldin to buy or sell rare collectibles.

Ken Goldin will play the lead role in the transactional series, King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch. He is the executive chairman and founder of Goldin Auctions.

in Goldin Auctions, trading cards, collectibles, and memorabilia can be bought or sold in this marketplace for athletes and celebrities. Ken is one of the most famous personalities in the collectibles industry.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch's Ken Goldin has a record for selling the most expensive trading cards

Ken Goldin has sold over $1.3 billion in memorabilia from some of the world's biggest celebrities in sports, history, and pop culture during his career. As a seller of rare trading cards and memorabilia, he is known for making records for the most expensive sales. One of his most famous deals was when he sold a Mike Trout Bowman rookie card for $3.9 billion.

The host of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch was also involved in the sale of the most expensive Kobe Bryant jersey for $3.69 million. He also sold a Michael Jordan autograph patch card for $2.7 million.

Ken has appeared on many television shows on channels like Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, and ESPN.

Ken graduated from Drexel University with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management degree in 1987. He is now the Founder and Executive Chairman of Goldin, he was previously the CEO and co-founder of The Score Board Inc.

A look at what fans can expect from the upcoming Netflix series King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

In the first look of King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch, Ken is seen working with several famous athletes like Joe Montana, Peyton Manning, and Mike Tyson. Other guests expected to appear in the series include Ric Flair, Karl Malone, and Logan Paul.

Viewers will also be shown the auction house that has multiple rare collectibles. These include Jackie Robinson's game-worn jersey, Jim Morrison's ID, the first Apple computer, and a signed Michael Jordan uniform. The series is filmed at Goldin Auctions' New Jersey headquarters.

In the official description of the show, Netflix said:

“Ken and his team track down hard-to-find collector’s items including Babe Ruth’s Yankees contract, a Steph Curry rookie trading card and the LeBron James triple Logoman card.”

The description of the upcoming Netflix show also adds:

“They work with a variety of sellers to appraise and authenticate the goods before finding a buyer willing to cough up a huge chunk of change for a rare item — anything from a Princess Diana Beanie Baby to the jersey Leo Messi was wearing when he scored his 500th career goal for FC Barcelona.”

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch will air on April 28, 2023, on Netflix.

