Who is Kenny Doughty? All about Ashley Jensen's boyfriend as she finds love four years after her husband's tragic death  

Ashley Jensen is reportedly in a new relationship with Kenny Doughty, almost four years after her husband Terence Beesley's death. Jensen’s new beau Kenny is her co-star in “Love, Lies And Records.”

According to The Sun’s report on August 5, the pair was spotted walking together arm-in-arm after a date in Bath, England. Ashley Jensen and Kenny Doughty were also snapped in a Japanese-inspired restaurant called "Robun" in Bath.

The 51-year old Ashley Jensen was previously married to actor Terence Beesley, who is known for his appearance in “The Bill” and “War & Peace.” The former couple tied the knot married in 2007. However, on November 30, 2017, Beesley tragically took his own life.

Who is Ashley Jensen's new boyfriend, Kenny Doughty?

Doughty is an English actor, best known for DS Aiden Healy in “Vera” and Rick in “Love, Lies and Records.” Kenny Doughty was born on March 25, 1975, in South Yorkshire. As of yet, Kenny has around 44 acting credits throughout his career.

The “Stella” star debuted in a 1998 movie starring Rachel Weisz’s “I Want You,” where he played a minor role. Kenny Doughty also starred in several TV movies and one-time appearances in 1998 and 1999.

Kenny got his first significant role in Servants (2003), where he played William Forrest for six episodes. Early in his life, he trained at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

The actor was next seen in a prominent role in a ten-episode TV mini-series named “Funland,” in 2005. In 2005, he also won the Best Actor award at the Palm Beach International Film Festival for his performance in “The Aryan Couple.” A year later, Doughty married his “Gifted (2003)” co-star Caroline Carver.

According to “The Sun,” in March, the couple was rumored to be still married. The couple is expected to have a formal separation soon (if they have not already) after the new romance between Kenny and Ashley Jensen.

In 2009, Kenny was in seven episodes of the long-running popular show “Coronation Street,” as Jake Harman. Furthermore, the 46-year old star has portrayed ‘Gaz’ in the acclaimed play “The Full Monty” in 2013. Kenny Doughty has also directed a short film named “You Me and Captain Longbridge” in 2008.

Edited by Gautham Balaji