Who is Kenzie Elizabeth? American Idol contestant was in a sci-fi film 

ABC's American Idol Season 20 began its audition rounds with a lot of talent in store for the judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. Some impressive performances by contestants included, Kenedi Anderson, Christian Guardino, Emily Faith, Kelsie Dolin, among many others.

In episode 4 of American Idol, one performer set to amaze the judges is Kenzie Elizabeth. She is an actor, singer, and dancer who will also feature in an upcoming sci-fi movie called Infinite Storm, directed by Małgorzata Szumowska and Michał Englert.

So far, three contestants - Kenedi Anderson, HunterGirl, and Tristen Gresset - have won platinum tickets. This is the first time since 2018 that the season has been filmed outside of California. The judges have had Austin, Texas, and Nashville on their list of auditions.

Who is American Idol contestant Kenzie Elizabeth?

Ever since the singer was three years old, she always had a passion for performing arts. The contestant was 16 years old when she moved to Los Angeles, California, to attend the American Musical and Dramatic Academy (AMDA).

She majored in Musical Theatre and was guided by industry professionals in dance (Oren Korenblum), voice (Kyle Gonyea), and theatre (Thomas O'Leary).

After two semesters at AMDA, California, she continued studying in the New York branch of the same academy, before transitioning to Western Oregon University. She is currently a senior, and set to receive a bachelors degree in acting.

The American Idol contestant has acted in plays and musicals, namely, Urinetown, Cats, Major Barbara, Anything Goes, and The Music Man. She also originated the role of Claire in Soul Survivor, a musical written by Keith Casey.

Kenzie is a singer, songwriter, and composer who can be found on various platforms like Apple Music, YouTube, Spotify, Google Play, and more as 'KZ Liz'. Her special skills include improv, making TikToks (200K followers), ventriloquism, knitting, and cross-country running.

Apart from theatre and musicals, Kenzie has been in the films Crush It and Before the Dark, as well as in a commercial for the Hy3 Camlock Wave Sport Bottle. She has also featured in the movie Infinite Storm, which is slated to release on March 25, 2022.

Season 20 of American Idol premiered on 27 February, 2022 after the TV series was renewed for the fifth time on ABC. The show initially ran on Fox for 15 years (2002-2016) before its season 16 reboot on ABC from 2018.

