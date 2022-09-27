Who are Kiki Layne and Ariel Stachel? Actors open up on their scenes being cut from Don't Worry Darling

Actress Kiki Layne recently revealed that most of her and her co-star Ariel Stachel's scenes did not make the final cut in Don't Worry Darling. As the movie was released in US theaters on September 23, 2022, Kiki took to Instagram to address the snub.

Kiki Layne, known for her performances in Beale Street Could Talk, Native Son, and The Old Guard, opened up about having her scenes cut from Don't Worry Darling through an Instagram post. She tagged Ariel Stachel, a Tony-award-winning actor best known for his role in The Band's Visit.

The caption of the post reads:

"The best thing about #DontWorryDarling is that I was lucky enough to meet @arielstachel. They cut us from most of the movie, but we thriving in real life."

Stachel took to the comment section of the post and quipped:

"My love. You are a queen and your talent shines so bright... I was thirsty then and I’m thirsty now.”

The hashtags in the post, namely, “got my check,” “got my man” and “everything happens for a reason” also seemingly confirm that the two actors are dating each other.

Kiki Layne and Ariel Stachel were cut from many scenes in Don't Worry Darling

Kiki Layne and Ariel Stachel played the roles of Margaret and Ted, a couple from the 1950s desert community of Victory who are different from what they seem. Layne’s character Margaret reportedly also serves as a catalyst for Florence Pugh’s main character, Alice, in the movie.

For those not aware of the actor’s previous work, Kiki Layne recently wrapped up shooting for Netflix’s The Old Guard 2 with Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor. She has also recently starred in projects like Native Son, Coming 2 America, and took the opportunity to voice a character in Chip’ n Dale: Rescue Rangers.

On the other hand, Ariel Stachel has starred in Zola, Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and will be seen in the upcoming Law & Order: Hate Crimes.

While Kiki Layne claimed that her scenes with Stachel were cut from the movie, the two have posted some sneak peeks from the set for their fans since the movie was released. Ariel took to his Instagram account to post a behind-the-scenes photo with Kiki Layne. Complimenting the actor, he wrote:

"My favorite part of my experience in Don’t Worry Darling. This woman did phenomenal work and I was thirsty the second I met her."

He also took to Instagram to post a note of appreciation for Kiki Layne. A portion of the note reads:

"There are some pretty horrendous things happening in the world, but in this moment, I am feeling INCREDIBLY privileged to live in a society where a woman - a woman of color and a black woman - continues to break barriers and achieve each and every one of her dreams. I feel lucky to live in a time where I am able to be so inspired by, pushed by, seen by, encouraged by, and on and on and on by this incredible woman. [sic]"

While the movie has been through many controversies, including Olivia Wilde's tiffs with Shia LaBeouf and Florence Pugh, it has finally been released in US theaters.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far