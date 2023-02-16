Who Killed Our Father? on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller, titled Who Killed Our Father?, is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET. The film tells the story of a woman who shockingly discovers certain truths about her biological father and sister following the death of her foster sister. Here's the official description of the movie, according to LMN:

''After her foster sister dies, Leila takes a DNA test and discovers the identity of her biological father and sister. But when her father is tragically murdered, and Leila travels to meet the sister she never knew, she lands herself in more danger than she ever imagined.''

The movie features Kirsten Comerford in the lead role and several others playing significant supporting roles. Who Killed Our Father? is helmed by Roxanne Boisvert and written by Melissa Cassera.

Who Killed Our Father? cast list: Kirsten Comerford and others will deliver chilling performances

1) Kirsten Comerford as Leila

Kirsten Comerford plays the lead role of Leila in LMN's Who Killed Our Father?. Leila is shocked to discover some unsettling truths about her biological father and sister. Her life takes an even more tragic turn after her father gets killed. The story is told from Leila's perspective, and her journey forms the movie's crux.

Apart from Who Killed Our Father, Kirsten Comerford has appeared in numerous other films and TV shows over the years, like Sandra Brown's White Hot, Gone Tomorrow, and Supernatural, to name a few.

2) Devin Cecchetto as Violet

Devin Cecchetto portrays the character of Violet in the new LMN thriller flick. Although not many details about her character are known at this point, based on the synopsis, it seems like Violet is Leila's biological sister whom she's never met. Viewers can expect Violet to play a pivotal role in the storyline.

Devin Cecchetto's other notable film and TV acting credits include Bad Influence, The Parker Andersons, The Craft: Legacy, and many more.

3) Joanne Boland as Nora

Joanne Boland (Image via IMDb)

Joanne Boland essays the character of Nora in Who Killed Our Father?. Apart from that, more details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps. Joanne Boland has previously starred in various other films and TV shows like Tempted by Danger, Carter, and American Hangman, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Who Killed Our Father? also features numerous others playing important supporting roles, including:

Sam Ashe Arnold as Tyler

Angela Besharah as Faith

Konstantina Mantelos as Hazel

Frank Fiola as Peter

Jeff Teravainen as Scott

An official trailer or sneak peek of the film has not been released yet, but based on the synopsis, viewers can expect a gripping and powerful character-driven drama that depicts a woman's tumultuous journey as she delves deep into her past, exploring various uncomfortable truths about her biological family.

Viewers who enjoyed LMN's other films, like A Date With Deception and Secrets in the Building, would love this movie.

Don't forget to watch Who Killed Our Father? on LMN on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

