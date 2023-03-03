Who Killed Robert Wone? Release date, trailer, and everything we know so far

In yet another nail-biting thriller, Peacock brings the mysterious murder case of Robert Wone to its viewers, titled "Who Killed Robert Wone?" The two-part documentary series will be released on March 7, 2023. In addition to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner and legal commentator Bernie Grimm, the documentary includes actors Lucas Hyde, Matt Webb, Vircell Dayap, and Mike Corcoran.

The murder of Robert Wone in 2006 was not just horrifying; it was also disheartening. In the late hours of August 2, 2006, Wone, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., was fatally stabbed in the rowhouse of his college friend Joseph Price. Also, it's possible that he was s*xually assaulted before being stabbed. As of 2023, no one has been accused of murder.

The Peacock docuseries set out to unscramble the loose plot in the investigation of the murder and retail to ask the question, Who Killed Robert Wone?

Here's the trailer for the documentary series:

The IMDB description of the documentary reads:

"In this riveting Clue-like murder mystery, investigators and true-crime sleuths attempt to unravel the truth behind the chilling, baffling and stranger-than-fiction death of Robert Wone."

Who Killed Robert Wone?

32-year-old Robert Wone was fatally stabbed on August 2, 2006, in a rowhouse owned by his friend Joseph Price. The property was also occupied by Victor Zaborsky, Price's domestic partner, and Dylan Ward, their acquaintance and rumored lover. Zaborsky called the police on the night of the murder and reported the case.

The events of the fateful night, as per the official synopsis by Peacock, are:

"On the night of August 2, 2006, Victor Zaborsky called 911 to report an intruder stabbing a friend at the D.C. home he shares with Joe Price and Dylan Ward. First responders arrive to find attorney Robert Wone already dead in the guest room. With little blood at the scene and no signs of struggle or robbery, suspicions heighten after police interview the three housemates."

Going West Podcast @goingwestpod

•

In 2006, an attorney in DC was murdered after staying at a friend’s house. After his death, the friends were adamant that an intruder entered the home. But paramedics described the crime scene as feeling “very wrong”…

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/goi… Robert Wone // 204 OUT NOWIn 2006, an attorney in DC was murdered after staying at a friend’s house. After his death, the friends were adamant that an intruder entered the home. But paramedics described the crime scene as feeling “very wrong”… Robert Wone // 204 OUT NOW•In 2006, an attorney in DC was murdered after staying at a friend’s house. After his death, the friends were adamant that an intruder entered the home. But paramedics described the crime scene as feeling “very wrong”…podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/goi… https://t.co/OaQj1Pdm4W

It further reads:

"Believing the men know more than they are revealing, the investigation soon uncovers more questions than answers. Unthinkable twists and turns surface, leaving friends questioning how well they knew the three men and police struggling to nail down answers. Ultimately, prosecutors bring an unusual set of charges against the three residents -- but not for murder."

The synopsis ends with a note on how the accused, Zaborsky and Ward, maintained their innocence and fought to clear their names, yet those close to Robert sought the truth and tried to heal from unimaginable loss.

Federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joins the docuseries cast

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary, we saw Glenn Kirschner, a noted former federal prosecutor and presently an NBC News/MSNBC on-air legal analyst, saying:

"When I die, the first question I am going to ask God will be, "Who killed Robert Wone?"

Kirschner was closely involved with Wone's case and served as the chief prosecutor in the trial of the gruesome murder. The project needed his insights at that point.

Glenn Kirschner @glennkirschner2 youtu.be/cR6yXsqBzsM I handled a lot of cases in my 30 years: murder, RICO, rape, arson, conspiracy & obstruction cases. But nothing as confounding as the case I tried involving the murder of Robert Wone. The 2-part documentary will begin airing in March on ⁦ @peacock I handled a lot of cases in my 30 years: murder, RICO, rape, arson, conspiracy & obstruction cases. But nothing as confounding as the case I tried involving the murder of Robert Wone. The 2-part documentary will begin airing in March on ⁦@peacock⁩ youtu.be/cR6yXsqBzsM

Glenn Kirschner's official website also reads:

"Glenn tried hundreds of cases in his three decades as a prosecutor, including more than 50 murder trials, multiple lengthy RICO trials and precedent-setting cases.His cases have been made into major motion pictures and TV documentaries, including the upcoming release of a multi-part documentary to air on Peacock streaming service, “Who killed Robert Wone?”

The documentary will feature interviews with those closest to the case and Robert's friends and family.

American television production company Jupiter Entertainment has produced this docuseries for NBC Universal streamer Peacock.

Who Killed Robert Wone? will premiere on March 7, 2023, worldwide on Peacock.

