Who is Kimbal Musk? Errol Musk praises son and claims to not be proud of Elon Musk

Errol Musk has been in the headlines for a lot of things lately. From having children with her stepdaughter to now claiming not to be proud of son Elon Musk in an Australian radio interview, Errol Musk said the family had done “a lot of things for a lot of time.”

In the interview, Elon Musk’s father spilled a lot of beans and gave brutal yet straightforward replies to a lot of questions asked. Upon asking about Elon’s younger brother, Kimbal, Errol said he was his “pride and joy.”

What did Errol Musk say about Elon and Kimbal?

Errol Musk went a step ahead and admitted that he isn’t proud of his billionaire son on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Monday morning. The interview, which went on for 20 minutes, unfolded a lot of things, one of which being how Erron worried that his son would never find a life partner.

Claiming how he is not proud of his son Elon, Erron said:

“You know, we are a family that have been doing a lot of things for a long time, it's not as if we suddenly started doing something.”

Musk also talked about his children, Elon, Kimbal and Tosca, travelling the world with him since they were little, and how they all as a family visited China and the Amazon rainforest. He said:

"They've seen a lot of things, and we've done a lot of things together. But Elon has in fact sort of really surpassed the mark."

That’s not all, the billionaire's father, Errol Musk, claims that his son, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX should have been in this position with this stature 5 years ago, and he is behind schedule. He also said that his son wanted to launch SpaceX’s massive starship spacecraft a long time ago. He said:

“He is frustrated with progress.”

However, Erron was all praise for his other son, Kimbal, as he called him “his pride and joy.” However, the world is asking who is Kimbal Musk?

Who is Kimbal Musk?

Kimbal Musk is a 49 year old restauranteur, chef, and entrepreneur. He owns “The Kitchen Restaurant Group”, a collection of “community” restaurants located in Colorado, Chicago, and Indianapolis. As the co-founder and chairman of Big Green, a non-profit organization, the company under his aegis has built hundreds of outdoor classrooms, called “learning gardens.”

Kimbal is the son of Erron Musk, and brother of Elon Musk and Tosca Musk. Apart from all his ventures, he is also a major stakeholder in Tesla. As per his father who told the radio show, Kimbal was fortunate to marry Cristiana Wyly after spending so much time together.

Later, Errol Musk asserted that he was concerned that Elon would not be able to find a spouse willing to give up a profession for him. He said:

“He has to find a woman to give up what she's doing, and that's not easy."

Erron also answered burning questions about his relationship with his stepdaughter Jana, who he is now married to and shares young children with. He said that he was married to the 34-years-old’s mother for two years in 1990 and hasn’t spoken to Jana’s mother, his ex-wife since his divorce in 2014.

Erron stated that Jana reached out to him during the tough times, and that is how their friendship turned into a romance.

