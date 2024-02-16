Who is Kimberley Walsh's husband, Justin Scott? All about Girls Aloud star's personal life as she reveals her 2-year-old son was hospitalized twice

Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh recently revealed that her two-year-old son, Nate, was rushed to the hospital twice during the recent half-term holiday due to a painful injury. According to reports from Metro, Walsh, 42, shared the distressing news on her social media on February 15, expressing how heartbreaking it was to see her young son in pain. Her son sustained the injury after falling off a chair and landing awkwardly on his arm.

Despite initially being sent home after an assessment, Walsh and her husband, Justin Scott, decided to return to the hospital the following day after Nate continued to experience discomfort. Subsequent X-rays revealed that Nate had dislocated his elbow, prompting necessary medical attention.

All about Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh's husband Justin Scott

Girls Aloud star with her husband (Image via @kimberleywalshofficial/Instagram)

Justin Scott, 41, is married to Kimberley Walsh and is the father of three sons. Scott was born on September 24, 1982, in Tipperary, Ireland. He moved to Bristol as a child before settling in London to pursue a career in music. According to The Sun, Scott rose to notoriety after joining the British boy band Triple 8, which was established in 2003.

The band consisted of five members: David Wilcox, Iain James Farquharson, Jamie Bell, Josh Barnett, and Justin. Their music was a blend of pop and rock, with all five members singing and dancing during their shows and music videos. According to the Mirror, they reached the UK Top 10 twice with their first two singles, Knockout in April 2003 and Give Me a Reason later that year.

Scott's commitment to his family is clear, as he maintains a close relationship with his daughter Chloe from a previous relationship. She lives in Bristol with her mother, Esther.

Despite his musical background, Scott has moved into property development to help his wife pursue her career goals.

Walsh and Scott's relationship spans over 17 years, culminating in their marriage in early 2016, as detailed by reports from The Sun. The couple welcomed their first child, Bobby, in September 2014, followed by their second son in December 2016. In December 2020, Walsh announced her pregnancy with their third child.

Girls Aloud star's son Nate's hospitalization and personal life

The Girls Aloud star told her followers that it "killed" her to see her 2-year-old son, Nate, in pain. Kimberley claimed that she took her son to the hospital but was sent home. She said they returned to the emergency department when she suspected something was still not right.

Later, they found out in an X-ray that his shoulder had been dislocated. She continued the post by calling all mothers to trust their instincts when it comes to their kids.

Kimberley gave birth to her third child, Nate Jackson Scott, in the summer of 2023, revealing she had a "perfect" labor experience after the births of her other kids, Bobby, six, and Cole, four, left her "in shock."

The Girls Aloud star, a mother of three, was induced, and Nate weighed 7lb 4oz when he was born last year, with the couple keeping the birth a secret for weeks, according to the Yorkshire. According to the Mirror, after Nate was born, the Girls Aloud star Kimberley told OK! Magazine that it felt "quite special" to be a mother of three boys.

"Even at school, loads of my friends were boys, and I'm not the most girly girl, which is probably surprising to some people because of my being in a girl band and all the glamour, but there's less guessing with boys, and male energy is more straightforward, which I've always liked."

As Walsh's career progresses, including a prominent broadcast position on BBC's Morning Live, Scott remains a source of encouragement, balancing his property development ventures with his commitment to family life.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE