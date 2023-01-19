Who is Kitara Ravache? George Santos drag queen claim sparks hilarious memefest online

An alleged claim regarding U.S. Representative for New York George Santos' past has sparked hilarious memes online.

On Wednesday, January 18, journalist Marisa Kabas took to her Twitter handle to share an old picture of the 34-year-old politician seemingly dressed in drag alongside another drag queen, Eula Rochard, while he lived in Brazil.

Rochard spoke to the journalist after recently spotting Santos on local television and revealed his drag name to be "Kitara Ravache." Rochard also noted that people knew him as Anthony and not George, which has officially been listed as his name.

Here's what the tweet by Marisa Kabas read:

Marisa Kabas @MarisaKabas NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. https://t.co/1MeeDR1O2O

The image, which is grainy, seemingly shows Santos dressed in a strapless red top or dress with long brown hair. He also appears to have put some makeup on his face.

Twitter reacts to George Santos' viral picture

After George Santos' picture dressed in drag went viral, Twitterati reacted to the situation in hilarious ways. Several users mocked the politician for allegedly lying about his background, identity, and name and shared photoshopped pictures of him dressed in drag.

Others were shocked about the extent of the alleged lies that George Santos concocted to come to this certain political position.

George Takei @GeorgeTakei Overheard: If George Santos were a drag queen, he would be Miss Representative. Overheard: If George Santos were a drag queen, he would be Miss Representative.

The USA Singers @TheUSASingers That moment when Lindsey Graham found out George Santos was a drag queen named Kitara. That moment when Lindsey Graham found out George Santos was a drag queen named Kitara. https://t.co/IxKmofeyGr

Mike Sington @MikeSington It gets better and better. The new George Santos headline is, “Republican Drag Queen Elected to Congress”. It gets better and better. The new George Santos headline is, “Republican Drag Queen Elected to Congress”. https://t.co/9UejAAvvDz

Lane Clemons @laneclemons George Santos as a Drag Queen performing THE most iconic scene in all of television history that informs my personality and politics.



Straight people, this is my gift to you. George Santos as a Drag Queen performing THE most iconic scene in all of television history that informs my personality and politics.Straight people, this is my gift to you. https://t.co/kkAo8AEmRU

Anthony Michael Kreis @AnthonyMKreis Marisa Kabas @MarisaKabas NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. NEW: I just spoke by phone with Eula Rochard, a Brazilian drag queen who was friends with George Santos when he lived near Rio. She said everyone knew him as Anthony (*never* George), or by his drag name, Kitara, and confirms this photo is from a 2008 drag show at Icaraí Beach. https://t.co/1MeeDR1O2O Me processing that George Santos was a Brazilian drag queen. twitter.com/marisakabas/st… Me processing that George Santos was a Brazilian drag queen. twitter.com/marisakabas/st… https://t.co/VuRBBYXmx2

Hoodlum 🇺🇸 @NotHoodlum Supposedly George Santos was a Drag Queen in Brazil, this gets crazier everyday. Supposedly George Santos was a Drag Queen in Brazil, this gets crazier everyday. https://t.co/IEhRGNYVzX

David @davidrojr @MarisaKabas Looking forward to the Rudy/George/Anthony/Kitara national drag tour with MC Donald Trump. @MarisaKabas Looking forward to the Rudy/George/Anthony/Kitara national drag tour with MC Donald Trump. https://t.co/TkLcoO7smh

George Santos' pile of lies is increasing day-by-day

Since being elected in November 2022, George Santos has faced immense backlash over his background. Rumors have not only swirled around his name but also about his claims of attending Baruch University and being a star volleyball player, where his achievements resemble the resume of his former boss, Pablo Oliveira.

Santos has been under immense pressure to resign as details of his background unfold, with him admitting to lying about his educational credentials last month.

In recent years, George, who is wanted by the Brazilian police, has also raised suspicions about his apparent wealth and the $700,000 of his own money he used in his campaign.

George, who recently told reporters he wouldn't resign, has seemingly mingled with conservative lawmakers, some of whom have openly opposed the drag community.

Several supporters of Santos, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have remained silent about the new alleged claims of him being in drag.

Aside from McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Matt Gaetz, who previously defended him against the backlash over calls for him to resign, have also not commented.

Santos has not yet commented on the recent claims of him being in drag.

Poll : 0 votes