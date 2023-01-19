Who is Kitara Ravache? George Santos drag queen claim sparks hilarious memefest online

An alleged claim regarding U.S. Representative for New York George Santos' past has sparked hilarious memes online.
On Wednesday, January 18, journalist Marisa Kabas took to her Twitter handle to share an old picture of the 34-year-old politician seemingly dressed in drag alongside another drag queen, Eula Rochard, while he lived in Brazil.
Rochard spoke to the journalist after recently spotting Santos on local television and revealed his drag name to be "Kitara Ravache." Rochard also noted that people knew him as Anthony and not George, which has officially been listed as his name.
Here's what the tweet by Marisa Kabas read:
The image, which is grainy, seemingly shows Santos dressed in a strapless red top or dress with long brown hair. He also appears to have put some makeup on his face.
Twitter reacts to George Santos' viral picture
After George Santos' picture dressed in drag went viral, Twitterati reacted to the situation in hilarious ways. Several users mocked the politician for allegedly lying about his background, identity, and name and shared photoshopped pictures of him dressed in drag.
Others were shocked about the extent of the alleged lies that George Santos concocted to come to this certain political position.
George Santos' pile of lies is increasing day-by-day
Since being elected in November 2022, George Santos has faced immense backlash over his background. Rumors have not only swirled around his name but also about his claims of attending Baruch University and being a star volleyball player, where his achievements resemble the resume of his former boss, Pablo Oliveira.
Santos has been under immense pressure to resign as details of his background unfold, with him admitting to lying about his educational credentials last month.
In recent years, George, who is wanted by the Brazilian police, has also raised suspicions about his apparent wealth and the $700,000 of his own money he used in his campaign.
George, who recently told reporters he wouldn't resign, has seemingly mingled with conservative lawmakers, some of whom have openly opposed the drag community.
Several supporters of Santos, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, have remained silent about the new alleged claims of him being in drag.
Aside from McCarthy, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Rep Matt Gaetz, who previously defended him against the backlash over calls for him to resign, have also not commented.
Santos has not yet commented on the recent claims of him being in drag.