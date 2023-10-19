Who is Korean YouTuber Orbit? Everything about Devil Plan's cast member

Science content creator and YouTuber Kwedo (40), or “Orbit,” recently participated in the South Korean reality game show called The Devil’s Plan. In this latest season of the show, Kwedo secured an impressive second place.

Besides being a creator, the YouTuber used to work as the Blue House’s (which served as the executive office and official residence of the president of South Korea from 1948 to 2022) former policy advisor.

While there isn’t a wealth of information available about this YouTuber, it’s worth noting that they operate a Korean science channel called “안될과학 Unrealscience,” which boasts an impressive subscriber count of over 945,000.

This YouTuber is known for regularly creating and sharing informative videos that feature graphics and explanations about a wide range of space-related subjects, including topics related to NASA and observations of outer planets. It's worth mentioning that this individual holds a degree in Astronomy and Space Sciences, which adds to their credibility and expertise in the field.

Where did Orbit finish in Netflix's The Devil's Plan?

As previously discussed, Orbit’s performance in the debut season of Netflix’s The Devil’s Plan was commendable, securing a close second-place finish. South Korean actor Ha Seok-jin claimed the coveted first-place title for this season’s competition.

During the climactic final round, Ha Seok-jin emerged victorious over the science YouTuber Orbit, winning a noteworthy prize of 250 million won, which translates to roughly $185,000.

In addition to his usual science-related content, he generously shared behind-the-scenes footage of the show and off-camera interactions with fellow contestants on his YouTube channel.

What is the recent controversy involving the YouTuber?

A recent audit revealed that Orbit engaged in activities that breached the regulations regarding holding a government office while simultaneously participating in YouTube, making donations, and writing. According to newsdirectory3, From 2018 to last year, he appeared on his YouTube channel 284 times, with 36 of those featuring paid advertisements.

His channel, Unrealscience, is, in fact, managed by the creator through ‘More Science,’ a company in which he has a 15% stake. Notably, 245 of his appearances were conducted post-midnight, affecting job efficiency and preventing concurrent employment.

According to reports, between 2020 and 2022, the YouTuber garnered 89.47 million won from 143 appearances on various YouTube channels, along with 235 lectures, radio appearances, writing projects, and contributions to columns, all done without obtaining the necessary authorization for concurrent employment.

The YouTuber also issued a statement through Yonhap News Agency, expressing unawareness of the applicable rules and regulations. He mentioned his intent to resign in August but regretted that it was too late as investigations had already commenced.