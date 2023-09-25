Who is Krayzie Bone married to? All about his wife and kids amid the rapper's recent hospitalization

American rapper, singer, producer, and entrepreneur Krayzie Bone, better known as a member of the rap group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, is reportedly “fighting for his life” and has been admitted to a Los Angeles-based hospital since Friday, September 22, Hot New Hip Hop reported.

As per the media outlet, the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, was hospitalized after frequent episodes of coughing significant amounts of blood. He also reportedly underwent a CAT scan, which revealed that one of his lungs had a leaking artery. Following the discovery, he had an emergency surgery, but the doctors were still unable to stabilize him.

Expand Tweet

As of Monday, September 25, Krayzie Bone was under heavy sedation alongside ventilation. The rapper already suffers from sarcoidosis (diagnosed in 2016), a rare inflammatory medical condition that causes organs to get covered up in lumpy nodes called granuloma.

According to Glamour Fame, Krayzie Bone has been married twice and has ten children. Currently, he is married to a woman named Andrea Henderson.

Krayzie Bone married Andrea Henderson in 2014

The Bone Thugs-n-Harmony rapper has been married twice. While the name of his first wife remains unknown, media source Glamour Fame states that he fathered two daughters with her, namely Melody and Destiny.

Later, Bone was romantically involved with a woman named Andrea, and with her, he had three children: two sons, Nathan and Anthony, and a middle child, a daughter named Malaysia.

In October 2014, Krayzie tied the knot with Andrea Henderson (not the mother of his previous three children) and has continued to remain married to her.

While no media outlet has ever reported Bone having any more kids, in a 2022 interview with Willie D and Scarface of the trailblazing hip-hop group Geto Boys, he revealed that he has ten kids - six daughters and four sons. The revelation was part of the YouTube podcast Geto Boys Reloaded.

Whether or not the rest of the five children are with his second wife remains undisclosed.

Expand Tweet

Exploring the career of Krayzie Bone

Hailing from Cleveland, Ohio, Krayzie Bone is a rapper specializing in hip-hop, gangsta rap, and horrorcore. He founded the hip-hop band Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in 1991 alongside Bizzy Bone, Flesh-n-Bone, Layzie Bone, and Wish Bone.

Besides having success with his group, he also had an accomplished solo career. His notable albums include Thug Mentality 1999, Thug On The Line, Gemini: Good Vs Evil, New Waves, and Ridin’, among others.

Expand Tweet

2023 has been a special year for Krayzie and his band as a street was named after Bone Thugs-n-Harmony in their hometown, Cleveland, as part of the ongoing Hip Hop 50 celebrations. The intersection of E. 99th Street and St. Clair Avenue was renamed Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Way.

After receiving the honor, Bone told All Hip Hop that he was hopeful that the music genre that made him famous would have a bright future.

"With hip-hop, I've been blessed to be here... I'm excited to see what the next 50 years is going to bring," he said.

He continued by saying how hip-hop was young and was here to stay for a long time and expressed gratitude to experience its ushering.

As per All Hip Hop, the band was also supposed to appear in NPR's long-running concert series Tiny Desk in October. The band is also scheduled to perform at Auckland's Juicy Festival in January 2024. In August 2023, the Grammy winner Krayzie performed together on stage with rapper LL Cool J.