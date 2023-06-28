Who is Kristen Johnston? Meet the actress who plays Eli's sister

In season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones, Kristen Johnston embodies the character of May-May Montgomery, Eli's estranged sister, who suddenly resurfaces after more than two decades of separation. The third season of the show started off with a bang in its premiere episode titled For I Know the Plans I Have For You. The show's third season began airing on June 18th on HBO Max.

The Gemstone family took center stage in the season premiere as they reveled in a thrilling monster truck rally, an event generously sponsored by the charismatic Eli, portrayed by the renowned John Goodman.

Kristen Johnston plays May-May Montgomery in The Righteous Gemstones

Kristen Johnston hails from Wisconsin, USA, and is the daughter of former Wisconsin Republican state senator Rod Johnston. Kristen Johnston gained fame in the 90s through sitcoms and has since ventured into various films and television shows, and now she has joined the cast of The Righteous Gemstones.

In the show, after being out of touch for over two decades, May-May Montgomery unexpectedly appears at one of Eli's book signings, presenting him with a copy of his previous book, "Y2K," to highlight their lack of communication.

Kristen Johnston's exceptional performance in 3rd Rock from the Sun earned her two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 1997 and 1998. Moving on to her role in The Righteous Gemstones, Johnston portrays May-May Montgomery, Eli's estranged younger sister.

In addition to her successful tenure on 3rd Rock from the Sun, Johnston ventured into the world of films in the late 90s. She showcased her talents in the 1999 comedy sequel, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. In the movie, she portrayed Ivana Humpalot, one of Powers' many admirers.

Kristen Johnston's portrayal exuded a perfect blend of aggression and sultriness as she hilariously attempted to woo the British spy. Her knack for physical comedy and comedic timing honed through her work on 3rd Rock, was evident in her performance.

Johnston also appeared as Wilma Slaghoople in The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, even voiced in the hit movie Ice Age, and portrayed Rhonda Fisher, Drew Barrymore's sister, in Music and Lyrics.

In recent years, Kristen Johnston has made appearances on television shows such as Daytime Divas in 2017 and starred as The Widow Evelyn Higgins in the Max series Our Flag Means Death in 2022. She also appeared in independent films like Small Town Wisconsin and The Wedding Year.

She made her professional stage debut with the Atlantic Theater Company in New York, featuring in productions like As You Like It and Stage Door. She has also performed with the Naked Angels Theater Company in plays such as The Stand-In and Hot Keys and with the New York Stage and Film in Kim's Sister.

Throughout her career, Kristen Johnston has taken on diverse roles and made notable appearances in successful movies and TV shows. From her early days in the entertainment industry to her current involvement in The Righteous Gemstones, Johnston's talent and versatility have consistently shone through.

Her ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama, coupled with her magnetic on-screen presence, has made her a beloved actress among audiences.

As Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones progresses, viewers eagerly await the further unfolding of May-May Montgomery's story and Johnston's compelling portrayal of this new complex character.

