The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 on HBO: Release date, air time, and more details

The third episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 is expected to air on HBO on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The black comedy series centers around a controversial family of televangelists. The current season follows their story as the siblings look to defend their empire from external forces.

The show has received high praise from critics and fans, with many highlighting its dark humor and nuanced exploration of complicated themes like religion, greed, and familial conflicts, among many more. The series stars John Goodman in one of the key roles, along with various others playing important supporting characters.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 will focus on Baby Billy, who decides to become a game show host

An official promo for The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 has not yet been released by HBO, but based on a synopsis shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the new episode to focus on Baby Billy, who has decided to become a game show host.

Elsewhere, the family goes for a nightout for cousins Chuck and Karl. Here's the synopsis of the episode, titled For Their Nakedness Is Your Nakedness:

''Tired of life in the lap of luxury, Baby Billy pursues a new vocation as game show host; the Gemstones host a cousins' night for Karl and Chuck.''

Apart from that, more details pertaining to the new episode are currently being kept under wraps. The previous episode, titled But Esau Ran to Meet Him, depicted Eli trying to improve his relations with the boys from Montgomery. Meanwhile, things take a tense turn when the siblings and the Board of Ministers face off. Here's the synopsis of the episode, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Eli does his best to smooth over relations with the Montgomery boys after a visit to their doomsday prepper compound; back at the Salvation Center, the siblings face off against the Board of Ministers.''

So far, the third season has received critical acclaim, and it'll be interesting to see how the Gemstones' story pans out in the remaining episodes.

More details about The Righteous Gemstones plot and cast

The black comedy series explores the lives of various people from a prominent family of televangelists. It depicts the various aspects of their lives as they look to defend their empire while dealing with a number of internal conflicts. Here's HBO's description of the show:

''From Danny McBride (HBO’s Vice Principals), this critically acclaimed comedy follows a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work.''

The synopsis further states:

''Left flailing in the wake of their patriarch Eli Gemstone’s (John Goodman) semi-retirement, Season 3 finds Jesse (McBride), Judy (Edi Patterson), and Kelvin (Adam Devine) in charge of the vast Gemstone empire. When their long-lost cousins come out of the woodwork, the siblings must work together if they want to keep the Gemstone legacy intact. An irreverent look at the lives of holy rollers, The Righteous Gemstones explores the salacious world of those who offer salvation… to the highest bidder.''

The series stars John Goodman as the patriarch of the family, Dr. Eli Gemstone. He's brilliantly supported by several other actors like Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Tony Cavalero, and many more.

Don't forget to catch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 on on HBO on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

