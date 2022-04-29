Who is Laine Hardy? American Idol alum receives warrant over “sensitive” allegation

American Idol winner Laine Hardy, 21, was issued a warrant on April 28 by the Louisiana State University Police Department (LSU).

Hardy took to his social media handles to inform his fans about the probe. In his statement, he revealed that he received a warrant as he was accused of a sensitive issue. The singer didn’t state the nature of the allegations against him.

Laine Hardy was American Idol Season 17 winner

Born on September 12, 2000, Laine Hardy is a 21-year-old Louisiana resident who participated in American Idol season 17. Known for his rock music, he won the season by beating Alejandro Aranda in the finale.

Hardy has released multiple singles and albums since his win. Some of his works include Blue Christmas, Flame, Ground I Grew Up On, Tiny Town, Other LA and Let There Be Country. Last year, he grabbed viewers’ attention when he sang his song Memorize You on ABC’s The Bachelor.

In personal life, Hardy was raised in Livingston with brother Kyle and sister Brittany. His mother Cindy Lou is reportedly a realtor, while father Barry works for a construction company as a general contractor.

He learnt guitar at the age of 8, and by 14, he had joined his brother and cousins to form a band called Band Hardy. They performed in local restaurants and bars.

Hardy set to appear in American Idol Season 20

Three days ago, Laine Hardy announced on social media that he’s set to appear on the latest season of American Idol.

He will star in season 20 episode 17, alongside season 17 contestant Laci Kaye Booth. It will be a reunion episode, and is set to air on May 2 on ABC.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled The Great Idol Reunion, reads:

“In celebration of the milestone 20th season, American Idol greats Ruben Studdard, Scotty McCreery, Jordin Sparks, David Cook, Lauren Alaina, Kris Allen, Maddie Poppe, Laine Hardy, Willie Spence, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Grace Kinstler, Laci Kaye Booth and additional surprise guests will reunite on the Idol stage for a night of unforgettable performances.”

Meanwhile, the Top 10 contestants of the latest season will perform a day before on the singing reality series. It will air on Sunday, May 1 at 8.00 PM ET on ABC.

