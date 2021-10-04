Who is Lamar Edwin Hanger? 'Tough as Nails' carpenter worked on Disneyland and Beverly Hills Hotel

Tough as Nails fans have reason to rejoice as the third season is all set to come back with a bang on CBS. With two successful seasons, the competition series has raised the level of expectation among fans.

The latest season was filmed during the spring and summer of this year in Red Beach, California. Several promo clips and photos shared by the network on social media feature popular TV host Phil Keoghan welcoming 12 contestants on the show. They will compete to win $200,000 prize money and a Ford Super Duty Truck.

One of the toughest contestants on Tough as Nails Season 3 is Lamar Edwin Hanger from Eastvale, California. According to Keoghan, Hanger is loud and strong. Hanger was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was younger, but never used it as an excuse. Read on to learn more about Hanger.

Who is Lamar Edwin Hanger?

Lamar Edwin Hanger is a 54-year-old retired professional union carpenter. Highly motivated and having a positive attitude, Hanger is set to showcase his skills on Tough as Nails.

When it comes to reminiscing about milestones, he is proud of his work at Disneyland, the remodel of the Beverly Hills Hotel and Petco Park San Diego Padres. Although Hanger is retired, he refuses to sit idle. His bio stated that his typical day is about staying active and keeping himself busy with home projects.

Hanger wants to win the competition series to prove to himself that he is still capable of achieving such success in his life. In his cast bio, he shared his thoughts on what makes him tough as nails:

“Waking up six days a week contending with long hours, long distances within southern California and staying strong both physically and mentally, strapping on my tools and receiving the opportunity to work on some of the most iconic buildings in southern California for 31 years and never once complaining!”

About Tough as Nails Season 3

Like Hanger, other contestants also have a background of undertaking tough jobs that test both physical and mental strength. They will bring those qualities to the table in Tough as Nails Season 3 to compete and become the champion.

Apart from Hanger, the show’s participants include Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Sarah Ham, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, Jerome Kupuka’a, Lia Mort, Kalimba Edwards, Mike Shaffer, Kelsy Reynolds, Christine Connors, Elizabeth Rillera and Dequincey “Quincey” Walker.

Also Read

Tough as Nails Season 3 premieres Wednesday, October 6, at 9:00 pm on CBS. Episodes of the show will also be available on Paramount Plus.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee