'Tough as Nails' Season 3 full cast list: Meet Christine Connors, Kalimba Edwards and others from CBS' show

CBS returns with a new season of Tough as Nails this week. Phil Keoghan will be back as the host of the show, which has been shot at Red Beach, Camp Pendleton, California.

Tough as Nails Season 3 will welcome 12 hard-working individuals who have tough jobs that require physical labor. The winner will take home $200,000 prize money and a Ford Super Duty Truck. The evicted contestants will get an opportunity to participate in team competitions to bag additional prizes throughout the season.

The official synopsis of the reality series reads:

“Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don't think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.”

Meet some of the 'Tough as Nails' contestants

1) Christine Connors is an ironworker

Christine Connors is a 29-year-old ironworker from Glendora, California. The funny, ambitious and hardworking individual erects and connects rigs, and welds steel buildings. In her bio posted by CBS on its site, Connors stated that she is participating in the competition to prove that women are tough and make great welders.

“I’m here for myself and my family and to prove that women aren’t weak, we are tough!”

2) Kalimba Edwards works as a first responder

Tough as Nails contestant Kalimba Edwards is a fire captain by profession. Describing herself as passionate, determined and authentic, Edwards gave a brief about her tough job in her bio and revealed why she wants to win the TV reality series.

She said:

“Winning this money would mean I could help my mom so she can retire. After 40 years running her own daycare, I would like to see her enjoy life and maybe have someone taking care of her for a little while.”

3) Lamar Edwin Hanger is a professional carpenter

Lamar Edwin Hanger is a retired, skilled union carpenter who likes to describe himself as a positive, motivated and teachable person. The 54-year-old is most proud of building the remodel of the Beverly Hills Hotel & Petco Park San Diego Padres.

As per his bio, his typical day looks like:

“A typical day for me is staying active, exercising and working on home projects.”

In addition to the mentioned contestants, the other participants of Tough as Nails are Sarah Ham, Jerome Kupuka’a, Lia Mort, Alfredo “Alfie” P. Rivera, Mike Shaffer, Kelsy Reynolds, Elizabeth Rillera, Takeru “Tak” Tanabe, and Dequincey “Quincey” Walker.

Tough as Nails Season 3 premieres this Wednesday, October 6, at 9.00 pm on CBS, after Survivor 41. The latest episodes will air on Paramount Plus as well.

