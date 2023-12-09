Who is Laneisha Shantrice Henderson? All about the army veteran arrested for trying to burn MLK's house 

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, a 26-year-old former Navy sailor, was identified as the woman arrested on Thursday, December 7, for allegedly attempting to burn down the childhood home of Martin Luther King Jr.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was caught on video pouring gasoline on the historic home on Auburn Avenue before she was stopped by tourists from Utah. According to an incident report, the two tourists told police they were visiting the historical home when they saw Henderson outside pouring liquid on bushes.

The tourist, who initially did not suspect a nefarious motive, reportedly later noticed the gasoline container and pleaded with her to stop. According to the incident report:

"When they realized what was going on, they started to plead with Ms. Henderson to stop, but she was ignoring them. It also seemed as if she started to rush and pour the gasoline out faster on and around the historical house."

Shortly after, bystanders detained Henderson until police arrived at the scene. The incident report citing witnesses added that Henderson allegedly tried to spark the lighter while she was restrained.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson graduated from Eufaula High School

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson was charged with second-degree arson and interfering with government property after she was caught trying to burn down the childhood home of Martin Luther King Jr., as per Newsweek.

A Facebook account that appeared to belong to Henderson showed that the 26-year-old Atlanta, Georgia, native lived in Tallahassee, Florida and graduated from Eufaula High School before she enlisted in the Navy.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, is a U.S. Navy veteran who was in the service for four years. During her time in the Navy, Henderson reportedly earned medals for good conduct, alongside other accolades.

Laneisha Henderson (Image via Laneisha Henderson/Facebook)

Henderson’s father told WSB-TV that his daughter was suffering from a mental health episode. He added that they had been trying to find her for two days before she was detained for attempting to burn down the historical home.

Henderson’s last Facebook post on December 7 showed a series of slides, including a judgment tarot card with an image of Donald Trump perched on top of the world.

Judgement Tarot card (Image via Laneisha Shantrice Henderson/Facebook)

Shortly after the incident, Martin Luther King, Jr. Center thanked those who helped stop Henderson.

"Tonight, an unfortunate incident occurred at the birth home of Dr.Martin Luther King, Jr. as an individual attempted to set fire to the historic property. Fortunately, the attempt was unsuccessful, thanks to the brave good samaritans and the quick response of law enforcement.”

The Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters:

“That action saved an important part of American history tonight.”

Police said Henderson was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation before being booked.