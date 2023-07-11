Who is Lashana Lynch? All about the actress set to play Rita Marley in Bob Marley biopic 

The Bob Marley biopic by Paramount Pictures featuring Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch is set to release across theatres worldwide on January 12, 2024. Bob Marley: One Love is an upcoming American biographical drama based on the life of the reggae singer-songwriter, Bob Marley.

The film cast includes Kingsley Ben-Adir as the legendary Bob Marley, Lashana Lynch as Rita Marley, Jesse Cilio as Norval Marley, and James Norton as Chris Blackwell. Returning freshly from the fame of King Richard (2021), Reinaldo Marcus Green will be taking the director's seat for Bob Marley: One Love.

The synopsis of the movie on Rotten Tomatoes briefly reads,

"Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world."

Bob Marley: One Love was shot extensively in England and Jamaica through the lens of Robert Elswit. Rita, Ziggy and Cedella Marley will be producing the film along with Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, and Robert Teitelon.

Lashana Lynch exploring Rita Marley's journey

The British actress Lashana Lynch, who is less of a Bond girl and more of the next 007, has been tapped to play Rita Marley in the upcoming Bob Marley biopic. The casting for Lashana Lynch was done based on her Jamaican descent even though she hails from Hammersmith, London.

Lynch's first attempt at mainstream acting was with Fast Girls, a project that was presented at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival, where she played a sprinter who was nominated to run at the World Athletics Championships. She went on to work with Olivia Colman, David Morrissey, and Sheridan Smith in The 7.39, a BBC-produced television film.

She subsequently worked in Silent Witness, Death in Paradise, Crims and was cast opposite Lenny Henry in a stage comedy called Educating Rita which was a Chichester Festival Theatre production. From the period of 2016 to 2019, Lynch featured in television shows Still Star-Crossed and Y: The Last Man till she landed the role of Maria Rambeau in Captain Marvel.

Lashana Lynch's breakthrough started when she was cast as Nomi in No Time to Die as the new 007 agent following Daniel Craig's exit. This piece of news drew international attention as the James Bond franchise changed the storyline to offer the 007 designation to a woman.

Coming freshly from the high of her back-to-back successes of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and The Woman King in 2022, Lashana Lynch will be seen on screen rebuilding the Marley duet's romance with Kingsley Ben-Adir who will also be spotted in Barbie.

Lashana Lynch shared an Instagram reel reflecting upon her experience playing Rita Marley.

She says as she shaves off her head,

"For the last seven months, I have had the honour of learning, spending time with and embodying Mrs Rita Marley. I cannot wait to share her experience with you all and remind the world of her power and love."

She continues,

"I’m always so charged after a role, but this as an artist, as an emotional being, as a melanated woman and as a Jamaican, to use the world “changed” would be an understatement.”

Lynch won over the Marley family and the executives with her test take with Ben-Adir thereby receiving blessings from the woman herself, Rita Marley.

Watch the Marleys belt out the classics in Bob Marley: One Love released on January 12, 2024.

Poll : 0 votes