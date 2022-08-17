Who is Laura McCulloch? All about the Australian actress as she goes missing in Los Angeles after online date

According to multiple news portals, actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing in Los Angeles after an online date on Friday, August 12. Initial reports said that the actress was last seen in a restaurant in Santa Monica with a man she might have met through Bumble or Tinder.

Claire, the Australian-native actress' sister, told a news outlet that no one has heard from the latter who didn't show up to work or her yoga class. She added that she had been trying to call Laura as well but that her phone was switched off.

Claire went on to add:

"It's a total nightmare, it's so hard to not [sic] think the absolute worst."

However, just a few hours after the initial reports, it was reported that Santa Monica Police had arrested McCulloch for public intoxication and harassment. It was also said that the 37-year-old actress aggressively resisted arrest.

What did Laura McCulloch do in Santa Monica?

The Australian actress was arrested on Friday, August 12 for allegedly throwing a drink at a two-year-old and another person in a restaurant. Local police found her intoxicated at the time of the incident. While she was being arrested, Laura McCulloch reportedly bit a police officer on the shoulder as she resisted arrest.

The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) said that McCulloch was booked on August 13, 2022 and was primarily charged with the California Penal Code 69 PC. This states that it is a crime to resist arrest by a police officer.

SMPD's official statement also said that officers were dispatched to the restaurant due to reports of a battery. It added that a female, identified as Laura McCulloch, threw a drink at two people. The report further said that officers who arrived at the scene "contacted Ms. McCulloch, who showed obvious signs of intoxication."

SMPD's report also added:

"While conducting the investigation, McCulloch charged at the officers while yelling expletives. Despite efforts to calm her, McCulloch continued to display aggressive behaviors. During efforts to detain her, she became physically combative, kicked at officers and bit one officer on the shoulder."

On Tuesday, August 16, Laura McCulloch reportedly appeared in front of the Los Angeles County Superior Court and her bail was set at $25,000. It is believed that the actress chose not to contact her family following her arrest.

According to the law, all detainees have the option to make one phone call to a family member, friend or an associate at the time of their arrest.

What is known about Laura McCulloch?

The 37-year-old actress previously lived in New York before moving to Los Angeles last year. She has been an "actor, singer, voice-over artist, writer and producer" in New York.

The Daily Mail said that the actress played the role of Madame Le Farge in an American stage version of A Tale of Two Cities in March 2021 at the Bob Jones University in South Carolina.

McCulloch's IMDb profile states that McCulloch's first acting gig was in a lesser-known adaptation of Peter Wright's The Nutcracker in 2009. She portrayed the role of an Arabian Dancer in the adaptation. The following year, she appeared in The Black Sheep. Her next listed work was a short film titled Covid Support Group.

The actress is also set to play a character named Josie in a potential TV series based in LA, titled Millie & Maddie. Although the show seems to be in production, it is unknown if any network if attached to the project.

Edited by Madhur Dave